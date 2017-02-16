Four area SCISA squads prep for sprint toward state title

The quest for a state title becomes real for four area squads this weekend, as the SCISA basketball tournament begins Friday afternoon.
Among the local quartet, only one girls squad will take the floor, as Lowcountry Prep (12-5) takes on Richard Winn Academy, located just outside of Winnsboro. The SCISA girls Class A contest is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m.
Despite a 5-13 season, Lowcountry Prep earned a tournament bid. It will take the trip to Heathwood Hall in Columbia to take on Anderson Christian (22-6) in SCISA Class A boys action.
The contest is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. tip time.
Should Low Country Prep advance, it would next play Monday evening at 7:30 p.m.. the contest taking place at Wilson Hall in Sumter.
Four players for Anderson Christian average in double figures, led by junior Mondreacus Clark’s 15 points per game.
North Myrtle Beach Christian (14-8) also will look to advance in the SCISA Class A boys tournament, taking on Andrew Jackson Academy (17-9) at Porter Gaud School in Charleston.
Both Low Country Prep and North Myrtle Beach Christian hope to be playing — possibly each other — in a quarterfinal tilt Tuesday evening at Heathwood Hall in Columbia.
The Stallions are led by eighth-grader Lawton Fulford, whose 17 points per game are a team high. Right behind him is senior Jeff Hintz, who average 16.9 points and nearly seven rebounds per contest.
On the defensive end of the floor, North Myrtle Beach Christian will have to deal with the scoring duo of Connor and Cope Gleaton. Between themselves, the pair averages better than 36 points per game.
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach (17-11) is the last of the Grand Strand’s SCISA contingent to hit the floor, taking on Thomas Sumter Academy (4-9). Set for a 5 p.m. tip time, it will take place at the Sumter Civic Center.
The Saints have three players scoring better than 14 points per game — seniors Justin Busby and Bryce Schneider, and sophomore Mike Green.
A win by the Christian Academy would move it into the second round, the game being played at Wilson Hall in Sumter. A late tip-time of 8 p.m. has been set for that game.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
SCISA basketball playoffs
Friday, Feb. 17
Girls basketball
Class A
(At Sumter Civic Center)
Low Country Prep vs. Richard Winn, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
Class A
(at Porter-Gaud, Gym B)
Andrew Jackson vs. North Myrtle Beach Christian, 1:30 p.m.
(at Heathwood Hall — Gym B)
Low Country Prep vs. Anderson Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
(at Sumter Civic Center)
Thomas Sumter vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
