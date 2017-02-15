High school roundup: Several area teams see season come to end in first round of playoffs

Boys basketball
Dreher 55, (at) Myrtle Beach 52: The Seahawks fell to the Blue Devils in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
(At) Lower Richland 62, North Myrtle Beach 52: The Chiefs saw their season end in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
(At) Goose Creek 56, Carolina Forest 41: The Panthers lost to the Gators in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
(At) Carvers Bay 96, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 54: Dijon Goss had 22 points and Stephon Green added 20 as the Bears cruised to a win in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
14
15
14
11
—
54
Carvers Bay
29
15
23
29
—
96
B-E: Shephard 2, Slferldte 7, Irons 7, Murdoch 2, A.J. Watkins 13, H. Brown 5, Bunch 15, Branton 2.
Carvers Bay: Tyrek Reed 6, Jeremiah Greene 13, Will Holmes 2, Quevon Dickerson 1, Stephon Green 20, Janaz Sumpter 5, Dijon Goss 22, A. Marks 6, J. Reed 4, J. Deas 6, O. Williams 2, Epps 1, Bromell 6, Thompson 2.
3-pointers: B-E 5 (Slferldte 2, Watkins 2, Bunch 1), Carvers Bay 3 (Greene 1, Sumpter 1, Marks 1). Team fouls: B-E 20, Carvers Bay 20. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Carvers Bay 15-9.
(At) Summerville 46, Socastee 44: The Braves lost a heartbreaker in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
