9 Grand Strand hoops standouts earn all-state distinction

Nine Grand Strand basketball standouts were recognized for solid seasons on Wednesday, earning all-state distinction by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association.
The vast majority of local nominations came on the girls’ side, with six of the area’s top players on the list.
Doing her part to lead Conway to a Region VI-5A title, junior guard Lanaejha Evans was named to the Class 5A all-state team. Also earning a spot was Carolina Forest’s Alexis Tomlin, who averaged a double-double this season, playing a big role in the Panthers’ success this season.
Mere days after being named Region VII-4A Player of the Year, Myrtle Beach senior forward Kiana Adderton was recognized with a spot on the Class 4A all-state team. It is the second time in three years in which she has earned the distinction.
Also selected in Class 4A was North Myrtle Beach’s Aquera Johnson.
Recently named co-Region VI-3A Player of the Year for her role in Loris’ turnaround season, Iklea Green was named to the Class 2A all-state squad. Green Sea Floyds scoring machine Tamara Jackson was named an all-state performer in Class A.
On the boys’ side, Conway junior standout Jimmy Nichols was an all-state 5A selection, while Loris’ Travis Walters earned similar distinction in Class 3A.
Carvers Bay’s Jeremiah Green was also selected to the Class 2A all-state squad.
S.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams
Boys
Class 5A
Silas Crisler, Westside; Hayden Brown, Byrnes; Zeb Graham, Nation Ford; Zach Butler, Dorman; Darius Bryant, Lexington; Keith Matthews, Blythewood; Isaiah Moore, Sumter; Jalen Cameron, West Florence; Jimmy Nichols, Conway; Sharone Wright Jr., West Florence; Shaq Davis, Summerville; Marquis Collins, Goose Creek; Luke Brenegan, Wade Hampton; Ryan DeLuca, Fort Mill; Will Edwards, Wade Hampton
Player of the Year: Jordan Davis, Dutch Fork
Class 4A
Trey McGowens, Wren; Pantry McKinney, Eastside; Kaiden Rice, Ridge View; Devon Young, Aiken; Grant Singleton, Lakewood; Jamal Bryant, Wilson; Devin McCoy, Stall; Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland; Ja’ Morant, Crestwood; Christian Brown, A.C. Flora; Lutwon Burton, Greenville; Bo McKinney, Travelers Rest; Alex Caldwell, Wilson; Blake Walker, Wilson; Ja’Cor Nelson, Lower Richland
Player of the Year: James Reese, A.C. Flora
Class 3A
Braden Galloway, Seneca; Jalen McKelvey, Southside; Jalen Carter, Clinton; Keenan Norman, Dillon; Brendan McHale, Bishop England; Tre’Von Anderson, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Chandon Davis, Fairfield Central; Tristen Hudson, Seneca; Raymond Williams, Berea; Tyrell Oglesby, Chapman; Malik Williams, Chester; Effix Miller, Swansea; Travis Walters, Loris; Ta’seon Johnson, Timberland; Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton
Player of the Year: Lloyd Hemming, Brookland Cayce
Class 2A
Dontarius James, Andrew Jackson; Foster Bridges, Landrum; Matthew Kormylo; Southside Christian; JaQuan Felton, Marion; Sidney Robinson, Burke; Cameron Johnson, Calhoun County; Tariq Simmons, Keenan; Kendrick Holloman, Lee Central; Trey Smith, Landrum; Rod Cullver, Fox Creek; Juwan Gary, Gray Collegiate; Jeremiah Greene, Carvers Bay; Kenny Brown, Whale Branch; Jordan Rodgers, Blacksburg; Quinton Alston, Kingstree
Player of the Year: Jalek Felton, Gray Collegiate
Class A
Mike Hill, Lewisville; Javarzia Belton, Calhoun Falls; Keyshawn Toney, Williston-Elko; Corey Fields, Baptist Hill; Johama Tisdale, C.E. Murray; Braxton Wedgeworth, Bethune-Bowman; Tawon Buie, Charleston Math & Science; Marlo Gilmore, Hunter Tyler Kinard; DeAndre Green, Great Falls; Shawn Lowe, Ware Shoals; Darius Williams, Hemingway; Mateo Durant, McCormick; Aaron Rivers, Timmonsville; Darius Taylor, Hemingway; Tyson Bettis, Ridge Spring Monetta
Player of the Year: Desmond Pressley, Hemingway
GIRLS
Class 5A
Quin Byrd, Hillcrest; Laimani Simmons, Woodmont; Jasmine Webb, Dorman; RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill; Ashley Williamson, Spring Valley; Taiylar DeMoss, Irmo; Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest; Anika Simpson, Mauldin; Skylar Blackstock, Wando; Meredith Christopher, Fort Mill; JaRae Smith, Woodmont; Mikenzi Walker, Gaffney; Lenaejha Evans, Conway; Olivia Thompson, Lexington; Clare McTighe, Wando
Player of the Year: Mariah Linney, Goose Creek
Class 4A
Armanii Grice, Ridge View; Jasmine Stanley, Colleton County; Madisen Smith, Greenville; Diamon Shiflet, Greer; Kiana Adderton, Myrtle Beach; Amari Young, North Augusta; Jah’Cha Whitfield, Crestwood; Unique Drake, Westwood; Kamryn Jackson, Hilton Head; Aquera Johnson, North Myrtle Beach; Cailah Hicklin, Lower Richland; Camille Hobby, Daniel; Saquita Joyner, Hartsville; Aysha Scott, South Aiken; Miniya Reese, Travelers Rest
Player of the Year: Jaelynn Murray, Dreher
Class 3A
Anne Hamilton, Seneca; Quadijah Moore, Emerald; Nigeria Davis, Newberry; Nia Pressley, Indian Land; Iklea Green, Loris; Rhetta Moore, Bishop England; Quanjia; Drayton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Khamele Manning, Dillon; Amina Copeland, Columbia; Tamia Grate, Pendleton; Anayah Rice, Southside; Kelsey Felks, Newberry; Lauryn Robinson, Swansea; Mahogny Green, Manning; Taquasia Lampkin, Battery Creek
Player of the Year: Danae McNeal, Swansea
Class 2A
Bailey Breazeale, Christ Church; Lauren Cook, Christ Church; Mary Ashley Moore, Ninety Six; Tajea Barr, Ninety Six; Logan McDaniel, Keenan; Star Ergle, Saluda; Yamia Johnson, Gray Collegiate; A’Lexxus Sowell, Andrew Jackson; A’Yanah Lucus, Lee Central; My’Lasia Gates, Batesburg-Leesville; Katelyn Kinard, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Karimah Jenkins, Burke; Shadea Kelly, Burke; Serenity Hunt, Mullins; Ariaher Morrisey, Marion
Player of the Year: Brittani McDonald, Mullins
Class A
Tamara Jackson, Green Sea Floyds; Jayla Ravenell, Cross; Chelsie Edwards, C.E. Murray; Alaya Simmons, Charleston Math and Science; Simone Durant, Lamar; Makyla Commander, Timmonsville; Taylor Peay, Whitmire; Destiny Edwards, McCormick; Grace I. Johnson, Denmark-Olar; Jessman Darby, North; Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon; Olivia McDaniel, Lake View; Roche Brown, Estill
Co-Players of the Year: Crystal Preston, Ridge Spring Monetta; Toniyah Wideman, McCormick
