Myrtle Beach hosts Dreher in first round of playoffs

Janell Horton brings the ball down court during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action from the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Jalah Horton passes the ball during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Kiana Adderton goes for the rebound during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Ajia Kelly looks to drive during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Myrtle Beach’s Ajia Kelly drives past a Dreher defender Tuesday.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Janell Horton moves the ball during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Kiana Adderton brings the ball down the court during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Kiana Adderton brings the ball down the court during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Kiana Adderton brings the ball down the court during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Action during the first-round playoff game between Myrtle Beach and Dreher.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Myrtle Beach’s Nia Sumpter (14) puts up a shot while defended by a Dreher player during a Class 4A first-round playoff game.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News