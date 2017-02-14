Former Socastee athletic director gets call to the hall

A former Socastee athletic director will soon be joining elite company.
Roger Dixon, who served as the school’s athletic director from 2003 to 2012, will be included as part of this year’s S.C. Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame class.
Now retired, Dixon spent 40 years in secondary education. During that time, he coached a variety of sports including football, track and field, as well as boys and girls basketball.
The former Socastee athletic director earned Class 3A Athletic Director of the Year honors in 2006 and 2012. He already is a member of the N.C. Athletic Directors Association (NCADA) Hall of Fame.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
