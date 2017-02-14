Myrtle Beach’s Adderton leads area performers in haul of postseason awards

Kiana Adderton warned all that in her final season at Myrtle Beach, the Wright State commit “wasn’t playing any games” opponents.
Some call it prophecy … others call it confidence. Whatever it is, the senior standout handled business for the Seahawks, leading them to a 19-2 record and a Region VII-4A title.
For her effort, Adderton was named the Region VII-4A Player of the Year. She was joined on the league’s first team with teammate Nia Sumpter and North Myrtle Beach’s Aquera Johnson.
Wilson’s D’Asia Gregg and Shamiyah Barnes round out the conference’s first team.
Myrtle Beach girls coach Jennifer Dennison was named Region VII-4A Coach of the Year.
In regard to Region VII-4A boys hoops, Myrtle Beach’s Robert Swanson was the lone local representative on a first team dominated by top-ranked Wilson.
The Tigers took the remaining four spots on the all-region squad, led by player of the year Jamal Bryant. He is joined by teammates Alex Caldwell, Blake Walker and Jaylen Quick.
The Grand Strand was well represented on the All-Region VI-3A boys team.
Loris led the way with three players, among them team co-captain Travis Walters, as well as key contributors Antron Smith and Jahrique Isiahi. Waccamaw placed a pair on the squad, with Jawan Bryant and Connor Heimberger getting the nod.
Aynor’s Caleb Jenerette and Georgetown’s Darius McGirt also received all-region honors.
Dillon’s Keenan Norman was named Region VI-3A Player of the Year, with his coach Lee Page earning coach of the year honors.
In Region VII-2A, Carvers Bay placed a pair of players on the all-region first team, among them Tyrek Reed and Jeremiah Greene.
Marion’s JaQuan Felton was named the league’s player of the year.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
