February 13, 2017 8:45 PM

High school roundup: Green Sea Floyds girls cruise in first-round playoff game

From staff reports

Girls basketball

(At) Green Sea Floyds 76, Military Magnet 20: Tamara Jackson had 20 points, five assists and five steals, Jalinda Johnson added 14 points and eight steals and Laura Black had seven points and 10 steals to lead the Trojans in a rout in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Green Sea Floyds plays at Palmetto Scholars Academy on Thursday.

MM

6

4

8

2

20

GSF

17

17

17

25

76

MM: Sherrelle B. 2, Heaven H. 8, Breyon F. 6, Zandria S. 3, Jackie 1.

GSF: Laura Black 7, Tamara Jackson 20, Jalinda Johnson 14, Keyonna Ridges 2, Ajaila Young 4, Kyneisha Graham 11, Breionna Gore 5, Alelea McCall 4, Selena McCall 9.

3-pointers: GSF 8 (Jackson 3, Graham 3, Gore 1, A. McCall 1). Team fouls: MM 11, GSF 8. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Green Sea Floyds 14-6.

