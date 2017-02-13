Story lines abound as high school spring sports prepare to ramp up

0:53 Gang activity in South Carolina: It is a problem Pause

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.13

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility