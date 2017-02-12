High School Sports

February 12, 2017 12:04 AM

S.C. basketball playoffs first round matchups, schedule

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

Boys basketball

Class 5A

Feb. 15 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed)

Upper State

Greenwood at T.L. Hanna

Spartanburg at CLover

Woodmont at Wade Hampton

Nation Ford at Gaffney

Northwestern at Dorman

Easley at Hillcrest

Byrnes at Fort Mill

Riverside at Westside

Lower State

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek

Dutch Fork at Conway

Fort Dorchester at West Florence

Wando at Irmo

Spring Valley at Sumter

Lexington at West Ashley

Stratford at Blythewood

Socastee at Summerville

Class 4A

Feb. 15 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Upper State

Richland Northeast at Wren

South Aiken at Travelers Rest

Daniel at Ridge View (6 p.m.)

Greer at North Augusta

Midland Valley at Eastside

South Pointe at Greenville

Union County at Aiken

Westwood at Belton-Honea Path

Lower State

Marlboro County at A.C. Flora

Beaufort at Crestwood

Chapin at Wilson

Hartsville at Colleton County

Hilton Head Island at Lakewood

North Myrtle Beach at Lower Richland

Darlington at Berkeley (Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.)

Dreher at Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

Feb. 14 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Upper State

Broome at Chester

Walhalla at Berea

Indian Land at Clinton

Emerald at Pendleton

West-Oak at Southside

Newberry at Camden

Carolina at Seneca (Feb. 13, 8 p.m.)

Fairfield Central at Chapman

Lower State

Pelion at Ridgeville-Hardeeville

Manning at Loris

Bluffton at Brookland-Cayce

Lake City at Timberland

Lake Marion at Dillon

Swansea at Wade Hampton

Waccamaw at Bishop England

May River at Strom Thurmond

Class 2A

Feb. 15 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Upper State

Saluda at St. Joseph’s

Central at Southside Christian

Chesnee at Gray Collegiate

Abbeville at Andrew Jackson

North Central at Greenville Tech

Fox Creek at Landrum

Liberty at Lee Central

Blacksburg at Keenan

Lower State

Cheraw at Marion

Andrews at Whale Branch

Latta at Burke

Garrett Academy at Silver Bluff

Academic Magney at Calhoun County

Kingstree at Batesburg-Leesville

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Carvers Bay (6:30 p.m.)

Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland

Class A

Feb. 14 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Upper State

Ridge Spring-Monetta at McBee

Wagener-Salley at McCormick

Estill at Ware Shoals

High Point at Timmonsville (Feb. 13, 7 p.m.)

Lower State

Hannah-Pamplico at Charleston Math & Science

Lowcountry Leadership at East Clarendon

St. John’s at C.E. Murray

Creek Bridge at Scott’s Branch

Girls basketball

Class 5A

Feb. 14 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed)

Upper State

Mauldin at T.L. Hanna

Clover at Byrnes

Easley at Wade Hampton

Nation Ford at Gaffney

Fort Mill at Dorman

Westside at Hillcrest

Boiling Springs at Rock Hill

Greenwood at Woodmont

Lower State

South Florence at Goose Creek

Lexington at West Florence

Ashley Ridge at Carolina Forest

West Ashley at Irmo

Blythewood at Conway

Dutch Fork at Wando

James Island at Spring Valley

Socastee at Fort Dorchester

Class 4A

Feb. 14 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed)

Upper State

Lancaster at Greenville

South Aiken at Eastside

Wren at Ridge View (6 p.m.)

Travelers Rest at Midland Valley

Aiken at Greer

Richland Northeast at Daniel

Union County at North Augusta

Pickens at Westwood

Lower State

St. James at Lower Richland

Stall at Hartsville

Dreher at Myrtle Beach (6 p.m.)

Darlington at Berkeley (6 p.m.)

Colleton County at Crestwood

North Myrtle Beach at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Lakewood at Hilton Head Island

A.C. Flora at Wilson

Class 3A

Feb. 13 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed)

Upper State

Broome at Fairfield Central (6:30 p.m.)

Walhalla at Southside

Camden at Newberry

Powdersville at Pendleton

West-Oak at Emerald

Mid-Carolina at Indian Land

Berea at Seneca (6:30 p.m.)

Columbia at Woodruff

Lower State

Gilbert at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Timberland at Loris

May River at Swansea

Georgetown at Manning

Hanahan at Dillon

Brookland-Cayce at Battery Creek

Lake City at Bishop England

Strom Thurmond at Bluffton

Class 2A

Feb. 14 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed)

Upper State

Eau Claire at Christ Church

Lee Central at Southside Christian

Blacksburg at Keenan

Liberty at Cheraw

Chesterfield at Ninety Six

Saluda at Landrum

Abbeville at Andrew Jackson

St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate

Lower State

Buford at Mullins (6:30 p.m.)

Carvers Bay at Academic Magnet

Andrews at Burke

North Charleston at Barnwell

Whale Branch at Batesburg-Leesville

Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6 p.m.)

Calhoun County at Marion

Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland

Class A

Feb. 13 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed)

Upper State

Estill at McBee

Blackville-Hilda at Calhoun Falls

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Dixie

High Point at Timmonsville (5:30 p.m.)

Lower State

Hannah-Pamplico at Baptist Hill

Military Magnet at Green Sea Floyds (6:30 p.m.)

St. John’s at Scott’s Branch

Lake View at C.E. Murray

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44

SCHSL basketball playoffs

BOYS HOOPS

First round — Class A and 3A, Feb. 14; Class 2A, 4A and 5A Feb. 15

Second round — Class A and 3A, Feb. 17; Class 2A, 4A and 5A Feb. 18

Third round — Feb. 21

Upper State (at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville) and Lower State (at Florence Civic Center) final round — Class 2A and 4A, Feb. 24; Class A, 3A and 5A, Feb. 25

State finals (at Colonial Life Arena, Columbia) — Class A and 5A, March 3; Class 2A, 3A and 4A — March 4

GIRLS HOOPS

First round — Class A and 3A, Feb. 13; Class 2A, 4A and 5A, Feb. 14

Second round — Class A and 3A, Feb. 16; Class 2A, 4A and 5A, Feb. 17

Third round — Feb. 20

Upper State (at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville) and Lower State (at Florence Civic Center) final round — Class 2A and 4A, Feb. 24; Class A, 3A and 5A, Feb. 25

State finals (at Colonial Life Arena, Columbia) — Class A and 5A, March 3; Class 2A, 3A and 4A — March 4

