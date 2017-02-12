S.C. basketball playoffs first round matchups, schedule

Boys basketball
Class 5A
Feb. 15 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed)
Upper State
Greenwood at T.L. Hanna
Spartanburg at CLover
Woodmont at Wade Hampton
Nation Ford at Gaffney
Northwestern at Dorman
Easley at Hillcrest
Byrnes at Fort Mill
Riverside at Westside
Lower State
Carolina Forest at Goose Creek
Dutch Fork at Conway
Fort Dorchester at West Florence
Wando at Irmo
Spring Valley at Sumter
Lexington at West Ashley
Stratford at Blythewood
Socastee at Summerville
Class 4A
Feb. 15 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Upper State
Richland Northeast at Wren
South Aiken at Travelers Rest
Daniel at Ridge View (6 p.m.)
Greer at North Augusta
Midland Valley at Eastside
South Pointe at Greenville
Union County at Aiken
Westwood at Belton-Honea Path
Lower State
Marlboro County at A.C. Flora
Beaufort at Crestwood
Chapin at Wilson
Hartsville at Colleton County
Hilton Head Island at Lakewood
North Myrtle Beach at Lower Richland
Darlington at Berkeley (Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.)
Dreher at Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
Feb. 14 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Upper State
Broome at Chester
Walhalla at Berea
Indian Land at Clinton
Emerald at Pendleton
West-Oak at Southside
Newberry at Camden
Carolina at Seneca (Feb. 13, 8 p.m.)
Fairfield Central at Chapman
Lower State
Pelion at Ridgeville-Hardeeville
Manning at Loris
Bluffton at Brookland-Cayce
Lake City at Timberland
Lake Marion at Dillon
Swansea at Wade Hampton
Waccamaw at Bishop England
May River at Strom Thurmond
Class 2A
Feb. 15 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Upper State
Saluda at St. Joseph’s
Central at Southside Christian
Chesnee at Gray Collegiate
Abbeville at Andrew Jackson
North Central at Greenville Tech
Fox Creek at Landrum
Liberty at Lee Central
Blacksburg at Keenan
Lower State
Cheraw at Marion
Andrews at Whale Branch
Latta at Burke
Garrett Academy at Silver Bluff
Academic Magney at Calhoun County
Kingstree at Batesburg-Leesville
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Carvers Bay (6:30 p.m.)
Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland
Class A
Feb. 14 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Upper State
Ridge Spring-Monetta at McBee
Wagener-Salley at McCormick
Estill at Ware Shoals
High Point at Timmonsville (Feb. 13, 7 p.m.)
Lower State
Hannah-Pamplico at Charleston Math & Science
Lowcountry Leadership at East Clarendon
St. John’s at C.E. Murray
Creek Bridge at Scott’s Branch
Girls basketball
Class 5A
Feb. 14 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed)
Upper State
Mauldin at T.L. Hanna
Clover at Byrnes
Easley at Wade Hampton
Nation Ford at Gaffney
Fort Mill at Dorman
Westside at Hillcrest
Boiling Springs at Rock Hill
Greenwood at Woodmont
Lower State
South Florence at Goose Creek
Lexington at West Florence
Ashley Ridge at Carolina Forest
West Ashley at Irmo
Blythewood at Conway
Dutch Fork at Wando
James Island at Spring Valley
Socastee at Fort Dorchester
Class 4A
Feb. 14 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed)
Upper State
Lancaster at Greenville
South Aiken at Eastside
Wren at Ridge View (6 p.m.)
Travelers Rest at Midland Valley
Aiken at Greer
Richland Northeast at Daniel
Union County at North Augusta
Pickens at Westwood
Lower State
St. James at Lower Richland
Stall at Hartsville
Dreher at Myrtle Beach (6 p.m.)
Darlington at Berkeley (6 p.m.)
Colleton County at Crestwood
North Myrtle Beach at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Lakewood at Hilton Head Island
A.C. Flora at Wilson
Class 3A
Feb. 13 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed)
Upper State
Broome at Fairfield Central (6:30 p.m.)
Walhalla at Southside
Camden at Newberry
Powdersville at Pendleton
West-Oak at Emerald
Mid-Carolina at Indian Land
Berea at Seneca (6:30 p.m.)
Columbia at Woodruff
Lower State
Gilbert at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Timberland at Loris
May River at Swansea
Georgetown at Manning
Hanahan at Dillon
Brookland-Cayce at Battery Creek
Lake City at Bishop England
Strom Thurmond at Bluffton
Class 2A
Feb. 14 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed)
Upper State
Eau Claire at Christ Church
Lee Central at Southside Christian
Blacksburg at Keenan
Liberty at Cheraw
Chesterfield at Ninety Six
Saluda at Landrum
Abbeville at Andrew Jackson
St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate
Lower State
Buford at Mullins (6:30 p.m.)
Carvers Bay at Academic Magnet
Andrews at Burke
North Charleston at Barnwell
Whale Branch at Batesburg-Leesville
Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6 p.m.)
Calhoun County at Marion
Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland
Class A
Feb. 13 (all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed)
Upper State
Estill at McBee
Blackville-Hilda at Calhoun Falls
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Dixie
High Point at Timmonsville (5:30 p.m.)
Lower State
Hannah-Pamplico at Baptist Hill
Military Magnet at Green Sea Floyds (6:30 p.m.)
St. John’s at Scott’s Branch
Lake View at C.E. Murray
SCHSL basketball playoffs
BOYS HOOPS
First round — Class A and 3A, Feb. 14; Class 2A, 4A and 5A Feb. 15
Second round — Class A and 3A, Feb. 17; Class 2A, 4A and 5A Feb. 18
Third round — Feb. 21
Upper State (at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville) and Lower State (at Florence Civic Center) final round — Class 2A and 4A, Feb. 24; Class A, 3A and 5A, Feb. 25
State finals (at Colonial Life Arena, Columbia) — Class A and 5A, March 3; Class 2A, 3A and 4A — March 4
GIRLS HOOPS
First round — Class A and 3A, Feb. 13; Class 2A, 4A and 5A, Feb. 14
Second round — Class A and 3A, Feb. 16; Class 2A, 4A and 5A, Feb. 17
Third round — Feb. 20
Upper State (at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville) and Lower State (at Florence Civic Center) final round — Class 2A and 4A, Feb. 24; Class A, 3A and 5A, Feb. 25
State finals (at Colonial Life Arena, Columbia) — Class A and 5A, March 3; Class 2A, 3A and 4A — March 4
