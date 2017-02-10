Loris pursuit of league title falls short as Dillon freshman steals show

0:44 Little River resident competes 'min pins' in 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Pause

2:12 Grand Strand hospitals offer new heart valve procedure

1:31 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.11

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

2:27 CCU athletes read story to Carolina Forest kindergarteners

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

2:46 Myrtle Beach's Sumpter, Adderton speak after Myrtle Beach's rout of North Myrtle Beach