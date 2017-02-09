Green Sea Floyds girls finish off Creek Bridge in Region VI-A finale

▪ (At) Green Sea Floyds 53, Creek Bridge 37 | The Trojans clinched Region VI-A with a 16-point win over Creek Bridge in which the Trojans led by just two at halftime. Tamara Jackson scored a game-high 23 points and Jalinda Johnson chipped in 20 for Green Sea Floyds.
“We started off a little slow tonight,” Trojans coach Tracy Kienast said. “We picked it up in the second half and it was good to see us finish the game strong. We got a good effort from our starters and the seniors stepped up. We’re happy with the way the second half went and we’ll get to rest up over the next few days before playoffs begin.”
CB
9
12
6
10
—
37
GSF
11
12
20
10
—
53
CB: Brisco 6, Sumter 14, Janee 3, Rowell 2, Martes 4, Godfrey 8
GSF: Laura Black 8, Tamara Jackson 23, Jalinda Johnson 20, Salena McCall 2.
3-pointers: CB 1 (Janee 1), GSF 5 (Johnson 3, Jackson 1, Black 1). Total fouls: CB 13, GSF 9. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: GSF 13-6, 8-2.
