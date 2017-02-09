Grand Strand girls leading the way in latest SCBCA hoops polls

BOYS HOOPS
Class 5A
1.Goose Creek
2. Wade Hampton
3. Dorman
4.Sumter
5. Blythewood
6. West Florence
7. Irmo
8.Gaffney
9. Lexington
10. Ft. Mill
Class 4A
1. Wilson
2. Lakewood
3. Aiken
4. Ridge View
5. Lower Richland
6. Wren
7. Greenville
8. Eastside
9. Crestwood
T10. Colleton County
T10. North Augusta
Class 3A
1.Southside
2. Clinton
3. Bishop England
4. Brookland-Cayce
5.Seneca
6. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
7. Chester
8. Dillon
9. Wade Hampton
10. Strom Thurmond
Class 2A
1.Gray Collegiate
2. Keenan
3. Burke
4. Lee Central
5. Marion
6. Calhoun County
7. Andrew Jackson
8.Greenville Tech
9. Landrum
10. Carvers Bay
Class A
1. Hemingway
2. Lewisville
3. Williston-Elko
4. Hunter-Kinard Tyler
5. Calhoun Falls
6. Bethune-Bowman
7. McCormick
8.East Clarendon
9.Scotts Branch
10. Timmonsville
GIRLS HOOPS
Class 5A
1.Goose Creek
2. Rock Hill
3. TL Hanna
4. Wando
5. Wade Hampton
6.Spring Valley
7. Dorman
8. Conway
9. Irmo
10. Hillcrest
Class 4A
1. North Augusta
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Ridge View
4.Greenville
5. Crestwood
6. Westwood
7. Lower Richland
8.Greer
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Wilson
Class 3A
1.Swansea
2.Emerald
3. Bishop England
4. Newberry
5. Loris
6.Seneca
7. Dillon
8. Ridgeland--Hardeeville
9. Battery Creek
10. Manning
Class 2A
1. Christ Church
2. Mullins
3. Burke
4. Andrew Jackson
5. Keenan
6. Batesburg-Leesville
7. Landrum
8. Ninety-Six
9. Marion
10. Southside Christian
Class A
1. McCormick
2. Ridge Spring-Monetta
3. Timmonsville
4. Denmark-Olar
5. Lamar
6. Palmetto Scholars Academy
7. Green Sea Floyds
8. Charleston Math & Science
9. East Clarendon
10. Estill
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
