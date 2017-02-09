High School Sports

February 9, 2017 9:21 AM

Grand Strand girls leading the way in latest SCBCA hoops polls

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

BOYS HOOPS

Class 5A

1.Goose Creek

2. Wade Hampton

3. Dorman

4.Sumter

5. Blythewood

6. West Florence

7. Irmo

8.Gaffney

9. Lexington

10. Ft. Mill

Class 4A

1. Wilson

2. Lakewood

3. Aiken

4. Ridge View

5. Lower Richland

6. Wren

7. Greenville

8. Eastside

9. Crestwood

T10. Colleton County

T10. North Augusta

Class 3A

1.Southside

2. Clinton

3. Bishop England

4. Brookland-Cayce

5.Seneca

6. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

7. Chester

8. Dillon

9. Wade Hampton

10. Strom Thurmond

Class 2A

1.Gray Collegiate

2. Keenan

3. Burke

4. Lee Central

5. Marion

6. Calhoun County

7. Andrew Jackson

8.Greenville Tech

9. Landrum

10. Carvers Bay

Class A

1. Hemingway

2. Lewisville

3. Williston-Elko

4. Hunter-Kinard Tyler

5. Calhoun Falls

6. Bethune-Bowman

7. McCormick

8.East Clarendon

9.Scotts Branch

10. Timmonsville

GIRLS HOOPS

Class 5A

1.Goose Creek

2. Rock Hill

3. TL Hanna

4. Wando

5. Wade Hampton

6.Spring Valley

7. Dorman

8. Conway

9. Irmo

10. Hillcrest

Class 4A

1. North Augusta

2. Myrtle Beach

3. Ridge View

4.Greenville

5. Crestwood

6. Westwood

7. Lower Richland

8.Greer

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Wilson

Class 3A

1.Swansea

2.Emerald

3. Bishop England

4. Newberry

5. Loris

6.Seneca

7. Dillon

8. Ridgeland--Hardeeville

9. Battery Creek

10. Manning

Class 2A

1. Christ Church

2. Mullins

3. Burke

4. Andrew Jackson

5. Keenan

6. Batesburg-Leesville

7. Landrum

8. Ninety-Six

9. Marion

10. Southside Christian

Class A

1. McCormick

2. Ridge Spring-Monetta

3. Timmonsville

4. Denmark-Olar

5. Lamar

6. Palmetto Scholars Academy

7. Green Sea Floyds

8. Charleston Math & Science

9. East Clarendon

10. Estill

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44

