High school roundup: Carvers Bay boys sew up second in Region VII-2A

BOYS HOOPS
(At) Dillon 60, Waccamaw 50: With an opportunity to force a tie atop Region VI-3A, the Warriors were unable to withstand a late Dillon flurry, falling by 10 points to the Wildcats. Waccamaw will start the playoffs Wednesday on the road at Bishop England.
Lake City 57, (at) Georgetown 52: In their season finale, the Bulldogs sought to play spoiler to Lake City’s hopes of going into the playoffs on a high note. Darius McGirt had 16 points and Tyrez Snow scored 15 of his own, but it was not enough as the Panthers held on for the win.
(At) Carvers Bay 70, Andrews 66: Three Bears scored in double figures Wednesday night, allowing them to get past a pesky Yellow Jackets squad.
Jeremiah Green had 17 points to lead the way for Carvers Bay, while Dijon Goss had 16 in a winning effort. Stephon Green also had 12 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
(At) Dillon 73, Waccamaw 21: The Wildcats earned a share of the Region VI-3A title with a 52-point win over the visiting Warriors.
(At) Carvers Bay 42, Andrews 37: In its regular season finale, the Bears held off a late charge by the rival Yellow Jackets to earn a victory.
