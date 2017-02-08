Carolina Forest boys hoops team’s playoff hopes ‘up to the judges’

2:27 CCU athletes read story to Carolina Forest kindergarteners Pause

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:36 Conway boys downs Carolina Forest in regular season finale

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour

1:15 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.7

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom