Carolina Forest boys hoops team’s playoff hopes ‘up to the judges’

In the aftermath of his team’s 61-54 loss to Conway on Tuesday, Carolina Forest basketball coach Brian Brunson huddled his team up in the locker room, not knowing if it was the last time it would be together as a group.
“A lot of obstacles (this season), but I told my guys in the locker room I am so very proud of them,” he said. “No matter what they’ve been face with … the best in our league, and they have went toe-to-toe with them and laid it all on the line.
“So they’re doing everything I’ve asked for them to do. I go home at night, lay down and rest easy because of that.”
The Panthers will take to the practice floor the next few days not knowing what the future holds.
Unable to secure one of the four playoff berths delegated to Region VI-5A, Carolina Forest’s hopes rest on a selection committee’s decision as to which squad will receive Lower State 5A’s final tournament spot.
Due to an imbalance in regard to the number of teams allotted to leagues in Lower State 5A, a team will receive a golden ticket of sorts, being rewarded with an at-large bid. Teams falling just below the cut line in their respective leagues will be considered.
Carolina Forest and River Bluff of Region VI-5A and Region V-5A, respectively, are guaranteed to be part of the discussion. Those teams will be joined by either Ashley Ridge, James Island or Stratford, each of which hail from Region VII-5A.
As with anything, their resumes will play a large role in which team is selected. Here is a look at how each squad measures up:
Carolina Forest
Record: 9-14 (3-7, 5th in Region VI-5A)
Last 5 games: 2-3
PPG: 54.1
Opp. PPG: 52.2
Wins over current Top 10 opps.: West Florence
Margin of defeat in league play: 4.9 ppg
Ashley Ridge
Record: 8-13 (3-10, T-7th Region VII-5A)
Last 5 games: 2-3
PPG: 51.4
Opp. PPG: 52.9
Wins over current Top 10 opps.: None
Margin of defeat in league play: 10.2 ppg
* — Holds tiebreaker over James Island due to regular season sweep
James Island
Record: 8-12 (3-10, T-7th Region VII-5A)
Last 5 games: 1-4
PPG: 52.8
Opp. PPG: 55.0
Wins over current Top 10 opps.: None
Margin of defeat in league play: 14.4
River Bluff
Record: 8-15 (2-10 Region V-5A)
Last 5 games: 1-4
PPG: 53.5
Opp. PPG: 56.0
Wins over current Top 10 opps.: None
Margin of defeat in league play: 16.8 ppg
Stratford
Record: 12-11 (4-9, 6th in Region VII-5A)
Last 5 games: 0-5
PPG: 53.2
Opp. PPG: 54.3
Wins over current Top 10 opps.: None
Margin of defeat in league play: 12.3 ppg
** — currently in playoffs with one game remaining
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments