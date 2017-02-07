High School Sports

February 7, 2017 10:25 PM

High school roundup: Myrtle Beach girls clinch Region VII-4A title

From staff reports

Girls basketball

▪ Myrtle Beach 60, (at) Marlboro County 28 | The Seahawks clinched Region VII-4A with a rout of Marlboro County on Tuesday. Kiana Adderton had 21 points and 19 rebounds, and Nia Sumter scored 18 points for the Seahawks, who improved to 18-2 overall and 7-0 in region play.

“It took a team effort,” Myrtle Beach coach Jennifer Dennison said of clinching the region. “I’m happy for our seniors; we have five of them and they call themselves the ‘Fab Five’ and just try to go out and win.”

MB

14

14

20

12

60

MC

7

10

5

7

28

MYRTLE BEACH: Ivy Collins 2, Jalah Horton 2, Nia Sumpter 18, Janell Horton 4, Kiana Adderton 21, A. Rich 2, Kira Bell 6, Tatyanna Hollins 5.

MARLBORO COUNTY: Oliver 17, Bridgett 5, McCormick 3, Laurens 3.

3-pointers: MB 1 (Hollins 1), MC 6 (Oliver 5, McCormick 1). Team fouls: MB 17, MC 15. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Team records: MB 18-2, 7-0 Region VII-AAAA

Green Sea Floyds 38, (at) Lake View 31: Tamara Jackson had 18 points to lead the Trojans, who can claim the Region VI-A title with a win over Creek Bridge on Thursday.

GSF

7

5

12

14

38

Lake View

12

6

9

4

31

GSF: Laura Black 7, Tamara Jackson 18, Jalinda Johnson 10, Selena McCall 1, Zian Johnson 2.

Lake View: McDaniel 9, Bethea 2, Ford 16, M. Wheeler 2, T. Wheeler 2.

3-pointers: GSF 3 (Black 1, Jackson 2), Lake View 1 (McDaniel). Team fouls: GSF 8, Lake View 16. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Green Sea Floyds 12-6 (7-2).

Wilson 60, (at) St. James 19: The Tigers routed the Sharks.

Boys basketball

▪ Myrtle Beach 50, Marlboro County 43 | The Seahawks took down the Bulldogs in a tough Region VII-AAA game.

MB

11

16

12

11

50

MC

12

15

10

6

43

MYRTLE BEACH: Lebron Woodbury 3, Robert Swanson 18, Jaquan Chestnut 7, Blake John 2, Emory Knox 11, O’Neal McBride 7, Tamir Brown 2.

MARLBORO COUNTY: Javonte Dease 8, Josh Woods 10, Iyon Williams 5, R. McGinnis 10, Quan McCollum 10.

Wilson 78, (at) St. James 29: The Tigers cruised past the Sharks.

(At) Lake City 79, Aynor 32: The Panthers routed the Blue Jackets.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

View more video

Sports Videos