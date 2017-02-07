High school roundup: Myrtle Beach girls clinch Region VII-4A title

Girls basketball
▪ Myrtle Beach 60, (at) Marlboro County 28 | The Seahawks clinched Region VII-4A with a rout of Marlboro County on Tuesday. Kiana Adderton had 21 points and 19 rebounds, and Nia Sumter scored 18 points for the Seahawks, who improved to 18-2 overall and 7-0 in region play.
“It took a team effort,” Myrtle Beach coach Jennifer Dennison said of clinching the region. “I’m happy for our seniors; we have five of them and they call themselves the ‘Fab Five’ and just try to go out and win.”
MB
14
14
20
12
—
60
MC
7
10
5
7
—
28
MYRTLE BEACH: Ivy Collins 2, Jalah Horton 2, Nia Sumpter 18, Janell Horton 4, Kiana Adderton 21, A. Rich 2, Kira Bell 6, Tatyanna Hollins 5.
MARLBORO COUNTY: Oliver 17, Bridgett 5, McCormick 3, Laurens 3.
3-pointers: MB 1 (Hollins 1), MC 6 (Oliver 5, McCormick 1). Team fouls: MB 17, MC 15. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Team records: MB 18-2, 7-0 Region VII-AAAA
Green Sea Floyds 38, (at) Lake View 31: Tamara Jackson had 18 points to lead the Trojans, who can claim the Region VI-A title with a win over Creek Bridge on Thursday.
GSF
7
5
12
14
—
38
Lake View
12
6
9
4
—
31
GSF: Laura Black 7, Tamara Jackson 18, Jalinda Johnson 10, Selena McCall 1, Zian Johnson 2.
Lake View: McDaniel 9, Bethea 2, Ford 16, M. Wheeler 2, T. Wheeler 2.
3-pointers: GSF 3 (Black 1, Jackson 2), Lake View 1 (McDaniel). Team fouls: GSF 8, Lake View 16. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Green Sea Floyds 12-6 (7-2).
Wilson 60, (at) St. James 19: The Tigers routed the Sharks.
Boys basketball
▪ Myrtle Beach 50, Marlboro County 43 | The Seahawks took down the Bulldogs in a tough Region VII-AAA game.
MB
11
16
12
11
—
50
MC
12
15
10
6
—
43
MYRTLE BEACH: Lebron Woodbury 3, Robert Swanson 18, Jaquan Chestnut 7, Blake John 2, Emory Knox 11, O’Neal McBride 7, Tamir Brown 2.
MARLBORO COUNTY: Javonte Dease 8, Josh Woods 10, Iyon Williams 5, R. McGinnis 10, Quan McCollum 10.
Wilson 78, (at) St. James 29: The Tigers cruised past the Sharks.
(At) Lake City 79, Aynor 32: The Panthers routed the Blue Jackets.
