Area prep baseball tourney scene continues to take shape

With the annual Baseball at the Beach tournament lineup already set, other Grand Strand prep baseball fixtures are following suit.
In late January, the IP Classic announced the field for its 27th annual event. It will take place March 9-12 at Mike Johnson Park in Georgetown.
Among the squads confirming their participation include three teams from the Upstate — Boiling Springs, Easley and T.L. Hanna — as well as three others from the Lowcountry — Ashley Ridge, Bishop England and James Island.
Aside from host Georgetown, Dutch Fork has also committed to playing in the tournament.
Not playing in this year’s IP Classic is defending champion Carolina Forest. Despite not taking part in the Georgetown event, its schedule will be far from bare during spring break this year.
The Panthers will join a loaded field for this year’s edition of the Mingo Bay Classic.
Originally the North-South Baseball Tournament and later the Hawaiian Tropic before taking on its current name, the 2017 event will feature 36 teams in its primary week (April 10-14). Of those taking part, seven hail from the Grand Strand, as well as teams from nine other states.
In addition to the varsity tournament, four junior varsity squads will play in their own tournament. Socastee will welcome teams from Williamsport (Pa.), St. Albans (W. Va.) and Cherry Hill West (N.J.) to the Grand Strand during the Mingo Bay’s opening block.
The following week has less of a local contingent, but one no less diverse. From April 18-24, nine squads from the Palmetto State will be in competition, with Loris the only area squad participating.
Other squads in Mingo Bay’s second week of play will also hail from states such as Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
