Hoops playoff picture still jumbled as season nears conclusion

With the regular season drawing to a close, a host of area teams are seeking to secure playoff berths. Others already have punch their ticket to the postseason, needing only to learn of where they fit into the puzzle.
Here is a look at how the playoff picture stands, as well as what may lie ahead for squads on the Grand Strand:
Boys basketball
Region VI-5A: With a 61-52 win over West Florence this past Friday night, Sumter claimed the league title.
The Knights are locked into the No. 2 spot.
By virtue of a season sweep over Socastee, Conway is settled as a No. 3-seed heading into the playoffs. Its postseason journey will begin at home against Region V-5A’s third seed.
As for the Braves, they will be at Region VII-5A’s No. 3 squad in the first round.
Meanwhile, Carolina Forest’s hopes of a playoff spot have a glimmer of hope.
The Panthers are in the running for an at-large bid offered by the classification. River Bluff, as well as Ashley Ridge or James Island are also up for consideration.
Region VII-4A: All is set at the top of this league, as Wilson ran roughshod through it en route to a title.
North Myrtle Beach is off Tuesday night, but could claim the conference’s No. 2-seed should Marlboro County defeat Myrtle Beach the same evening.
If the Seahawks are victorious, they and the Chiefs would battle for the spot — and more importantly, the home game that comes with it — Thursday night. A Myrtle Beach win would send things to a tiebreaker, with it needing to win the contest by more than five points.
St. James went into this past Friday with an opportunity to punch its ticket to the playoffs. Instead, the Sharks were eliminated from contention when they lost to Marlboro County, 47-30.
The Bulldogs’ earn the spot based on point differential in games between the teams.
Region VI-3A: It will take the final day of the season — and then some, possibly — to determine this conference following Monday’s results.
Needing only a win to claim the league, Dillon lost on its home floor to Loris, 63-59. It can still claim the title Wednesday evening, though, the Wildcats hosting Waccamaw.
In the occurrence of a Dillon win, it claim’s a No. 1-seed, while the Warriors could fall to as low as the league’s No. 4 spot.
Currently, Dillon is the only team with two losses in region play. Along with Waccamaw, two other teams — Loris and Lake City — sit a mere game behind the Wildcats headed into their respective season finales.
A combination of wins by the Panthers, Lions and the Warriors defeating Dillon would create a 4-way tie atop the league. A Waccamaw loss along with wins by Lake City and Loris would leave the latter two tied for second place.
Tiebreakers would be played later this week.
No matter what occurs Wednesday night, each of these teams have punched their ticket to the playoffs.
Region VII-2A: Going into the final game of the season, Marion has a one-game lead over Carvers Bay. Still, in the event of a tie, the Swamp Foxes would claim the league crown, with the Bears winding up second.
Kingstree and Andrews also have secured playoff berths.
Region VI-A: Green Sea Floyds has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Girls basketball
Region VI-5A: Zakera Chadmon’s jumper with 2 seconds left propelled Conway to a league title, downing Carolina Forest 59-57 Monday night. It will begin the playoffs Valentine’s Day against Region V-5A’s No. 5 team, most likely Blythewood.
The Panthers have settled into the No. 2 spot and will host Region VII-5A’s No. 5 squad.
West Florence secured the league’s No. 3 spot, while Socastee claimed the final playoff bid. While the Knights will travel to Region V-5A’s No. 3 team, the Braves will travel to the Charleston area to battle Region VII-5A’s No. 3 squad.
Region VII-4A: With a win Tuesday night, Myrtle Beach would earn the region title. In the unlikely occurrence of a Seahawks loss, North Myrtle Beach’s visit Thursday night could help determine a league championship.
The Chiefs could claim the conference’s No. 2 spot with a Wilson loss Tuesday at St. James. They can finish no worse than third in the league.
St. James is locked into the region’s No. 4-position.
Region VI-3A: Going into the final night of the regular season, Dillon and Loris are tied atop the league. Should both teams win Wednesday, a tiebreaker later this week would be necessary to determine seeding.
Waccamaw and Georgetown are vying for the final playoff bid offered by the conference. The Warriors are at Dillon, while Georgetown will host Lake City.
Region VII-2A: While the top two spots are locked up, Carvers Bay is seeking to earn one of those remaining.
Region VI-A: Green Sea Floyds and East Clarendon begin the final week of the regular season tied atop the league. Hemingway sits a game behind, with Lake View two games off the pace.
Hannah-Pamplico still has a glimmer of hope for a playoff bid.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments