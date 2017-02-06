High school roundup: Aynor wrestling loses in Lower State semifinals

Wrestling
Timberland 52, (at) Aynor 18: The Blue Jackets saw their season come to an end in the Class 3A Lower State semifinals.
Boys basketball
(At) Waccamaw 46, Georgetown 35: Connor Heimberger had 17 points to lead the Warriors to a win over the Bulldogs.
Georgetown
6
16
10
3
—
35
Waccamaw
8
8
13
17
—
46
Georgetown: Greene 5, Jones 5, Lucas 5, Daniels 7, Dorsey 4, McGirt 5, Jordan 3.
Waccamaw: Heimberger 17, Bryant 9, Dancy 6, Frank 2, Keith 1, Kowalewski 2, Singleton 3, Richardson 6.
3-pointers: Georgetown 3 (Jones 1, Daniels 2), Waccamaw 2 (Heimberger 2). Team fouls: Georgetown 11, Waccamaw 9. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Waccamaw 15-8 (6-3).
Carvers Bay 86, (at) Mullins 54: Dijon Goss had 15 points to lead the Bears past the Auctioneers.
Carvers Bay
13
18
25
30
—
86
Mullins
10
16
12
16
—
54
Carvers Bay: Jeremiah Greene 9, Will Holmes 9, Quevon Dickerson 7, Stephon Green 2, Janaz Sumpter 4, Dijon Goss 15, A. Marks 4, J. Reed 6, Deas 8, M. Thompson 4, M. Tatum 3, Epps 10.
Mullins: R. Gore 2, L. Davis 8, J. Brantley 7, Z. Legette 2, Gilchrist 2, H. Graham 9, S. Pressley 10, J. Goatrey 12.
3-pointers: Carvers Bay 5 (Greene 1, Holmes 2, Dickerson 1, Tatum 1), Mullins 4 (L. Davis 1, Pressley 2, Goatrey 1). Team fouls: Carvers Bay 15, Mullins 16. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: Mullins. Records: Carvers Bay 13-9 (9-2 Region VII-2A).
Loris 63, (at) Dillon 59: Derick Grisset had a team0high 12 points as the Lions avenged a loss to the Wildcats earlier this season.
Bobby Gore’s free throw late in the game pushed Loris’ lead to four to help seal the outcome. Kavon Drayton had three points and 11 rebounds for the Lions.
Loris
7
25
16
15
—
63
Dillon
10
4
27
18
—
59
Loris: Isiahi 9, C. Hemingway 3, K. Hemingway 2, Gore 10, Walters 9, Smith 11, Drayton 3, Grisset 12, D. Bellamy 4.
Dillon: Norman 13, Brookins 5, Fletcher 12, Porter 12, Boatwright 4, McClam 9, Jacobs 4.
3-pointers: Loris 5 (C. Hemingway 1, Gore 2, Smith 1, Drayton 1), Dillon 5 (Norman 2, Fletcher 1, Porter 2). Team fouls: Loris 16, Dillon 12. Fouled out: Grisset. Technical fouls: None. Records: Dillon , Loris 12-5 (6-3).
Girls basketball
Sumter 61, (at) Socastee 43: The Gamecocks cruised past the Braves.
Georgetown 45, (at) Waccamaw 22: The Bulldogs routed the Warriors.
