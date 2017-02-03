Carolina Forest boys host Socastee on hardwood

Ismael Garcia shoots while Jason Cudd blocks as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017. Socastee won 57-52.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Seth Brown and Jaylen Johnson scramble for a rebound as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
Socastee’s Jason Cudd towers over players from as he looks to pass against Carolina Forest on Friday.
Tariq Timmons drives up-court after a turnover as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
Ismael Garcia shoots for the Panthers as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
Andrew Gardner keeps the ball in play while Kyle Ewing blocks as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
Jason Cudd shoots over Freddie Kane as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
Jason Cudd tries for a rebound shot while T-Jay Brunson blocks as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
Jaylen Johnson shoots for the Panthers as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
Ismael Garcia shoots while Jason Cudd blocks as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
Seth Brown shoots from the foul line for the Panthers as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
Richmond Collier looks to pass as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
Ismael Garcia puts one up for the Panthers as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
Richmond Collier slides after a foul as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
T-Jay Brunson takes a shot for the Panthers as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
Richmond Collier takes the ball full court for a layup as Carolina Forest hosts Socastee in their final home game of the season Friday, February 3, 2017.
