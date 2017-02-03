High school roundup: St. James girls clinch playoff spot

Girls basketball
(At) St. James 52, Marlboro County 30: Abigail Rumpf had 13 points to lead the Sharks, who clinched fourth and final playoff berth out of Region VII-4A.
MC
8
3
7
12
—
30
St. James
9
15
13
15
—
52
MC: Kennedy Ashwood 6, Shamiya Oliver 4, Shakiera Bridges 8, Taylor Britt 1, Semaya Sveation 1, Taylor McCormick 7, Halle Lanans 2, Taliejari Quick 1.
St. James: Jordan White 2, Cherish Washington 4, Abigail Rumpf 13, Dominique Gross 1, Kaswana Haynes 10, Alexus Alston 1, Hunter Clapham 11, Haley Brandon 10.
3-pointers: St. James 3 (Clapham 2, Brandon 1). Team fouls: MC 25, St. James 16. Fouled out: B. Bridges, S. Bridges, Lanans. Technical fouls: None. Records: MC 0-6 Region VII-4A, St. James 10-13 (2-5 Region VII-4A).
