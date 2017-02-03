CCU week in review: Both men and women endure 1-1 week

The story
Men: First, the Chants suffered a tough two-point loss to Texas State at home before bouncing back with a two-point win over UT Arlington to sit alone in sixth place at 5-4 in the demanding Sun Belt Conference.
Women: The week started with a convincing win over Texas State at home before the Chants fell to Arkansas State by eight points on the road as they sit tied for seventh with a 4-6 record in Sun Belt Conference play.
Shining moment
Men: CCU built a 16-point lead in the win over UT Arlington, a team that previously beat the Chants 90-69, before allowing the Mavericks to get back in the game.
Women: A strong second-half defensive performance propelled Coastal Carolina in its win over Texas State.
Highlight reel
Men: CCU went 14-of-15 from the free throw line in the first half against UT Arlington.
Women: Kennedy Archer scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the second half of the team’s win over Texas State.
Star power
Men: Demario Beck has been a force lately as he recorded back-to-back double-doubles, averaging 13.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in the two contests.
Women: Ced Gibson averaged 16 points and three rebounds in the Chants’ two games.
Making a statement
Men: “I’m not going to dwell on it, and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know it is not there. But we won the game; that’s what matters and we have to get better in that area – there’s no doubt about that. I think these guys know and understand it’s a mental thing and we have to correct it.” – Head coach Cliff Ellis on his team’s free throw shooting down the stretch
Women: “Kennedy has been playing pretty solid all season. She’s had a few games where she’s slumped a little bit, but she has bounced back. Kennedy goes hard every day in practice; she’s that glue that holds us all together.” – Head coach Jaida Williams
Weekly scores
Men
Saturday: Texas State 52, Coastal Carolina 50
Monday: Coastal Carolina 72, UT Arlington 70
Women
Saturday: Coastal Carolina 64, Texas State 48
Thursday: Arkansas State 60, Coastal Carolina 52
By the numbers
5
Minimum number of points and rebounds recorded by Demario Beck in each half of basketball he played this week.
31
Total turnovers committed by the CCU men in the past two games
13
Points per game for Elijah Wilson in the Chanticleer men’s two wins
24
Total rebounds grabbed by Alexis Robinson in the CCU women’s pair of games.
29
Percentage the CCU women held their opponents to from the 3-point arc
