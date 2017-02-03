High School Sports

February 3, 2017 12:32 PM

Quest toward state title set to begin for area wrestling squads

By Joe L. Hughes II

Every point will matter this weekend for Grand Strand wrestling squads, nine beginning their respective quests through the state tournament.

Carolina Forest, the Region VI-5A champion will play host first and second round playoff action on Saturday. The Panthers — ranked No. 17 in Class 5A in the latest SCMAT rankings — will get Spring Valley to open the postseason, with a potential matchup with Fort Dorchester or White Knoll looming the same afternoon.

Socastee headed to Ashley Ridge for first round, where it will take on Region V-5A’s No. 3 team Lexington. Should the Braves advance, they would face either the host Foxes or Irmo.

Conway will go to River Bluff on Saturday, opening the playoffs against Region VII-5A’s No. 3 team Stratford.The Tigers would face either the host Gators or Summerville in the second round.

Region VII-4A champion North Myrtle Beach will begin its playoff quest at home, taking on A.C. Flora. Following a solid stretch en route to the aforementioned league title, the Chiefs moved up to No. 10 in the latest SCMAT rankings.

If able to advance, they’d meet either Hilton Head Island or Darlington for an opportunity to compete in the Lower State semifinal round.

Right behind them at No. 11 is St. James, which will take on Lower Richland in first round competition. Should the Sharks advance, on the other side of the mat would be host Cane Bay.

Region VII-4A’s No. 3 squad Myrtle Beach will take on Dreher in the first round. If able to get past the Blue Devils, the Seahawks would face either host Lugoff-Elgin or Berkeley.

Myrtle Beach also finds itself ranked by SCMAT, coming in at No. 17 in Class 4A.

Due to winning Region VI-3A, Aynor earned a first round bye. The Blue Jackets, ranked No. 16 in Class 3A, will host either May River or Gilbert in second round competition Saturday afternoon.

Waccamaw will head down to Battery Creek on Saturday, first taking on Bishop England in the first round. Later that day, should it advance the Warriors will take on either the host Dolphins or Pelion.

As for Loris, it will head to Region VII-3A champion Timberland. Awaiting either team in the second round is Edisto or Bluffton.

AREA WRESTLERS RANKED BY SCMAT

Class 5A

113 pounds

No. 8: P.J. Wunderlich, Carolina Forest

152 pounds

No. 2: John Winzenried, Carolina Forest

Class 4A

145 pounds

No. 5: Brennan Michael, North Myrtle Beach

152 pounds

No. 4: Rahsaan Vereen, North Myrtle Beach

No. 6: Brandon Ellis, St. James

170 pounds

No. 4: Curtis Wolfe, North Myrtle Beach

182 pounds

No. 2: Stephen Desjardins, Myrtle Beach

195 pounds

No. 6: Marcelous Livingston, North Myrtle Beach

220 pounds

No. 3: Pedro Reyes, Myrtle Beach

285 pounds

No. 7: Kwame Livingston, North Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

113 pounds

No. 8: Dalen Johnson, Aynor

132 pounds

No. 4: Seth Sarvis, Aynor

152 pounds

No. 5: DreQwan McCray, Aynor

170 pounds

No. 3: Timmothy Bell, Loris

182 pounds

No. 6: Drake Carroll, Aynor

