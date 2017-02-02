Hot shooting of Nardella, Pyles keys Carolina Forest to big win over Socastee

2:48 CCU coach Moglia talks recruiting class (video) Pause

2:04 Bicyclists participate in weekly Light Up The Night Ride

0:29 Brush fire threatens apartments at Cimerron Square

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

2:15 Clarissa Pittelli talks teaching first grade at Ocean Bay Elementary