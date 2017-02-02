Socastee girls host Carolina Forest

Carolina Forest’s Cheyenne Pyles had 18 points as the Panthers defeated Socastee 58-39 on Thursday night.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Socastee's Mercer Roberts battles Milazia Stanley for the rebound. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Carolina Forest's Alexis Tomlin shoots against Socastee. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Socastee's Shayla Baldwin drives the ball under the goal. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Socastee's Altman Haley shoots under heavy coverage. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Socastee's Shayla Baldwin shoots under the goal. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Carolina Forest's Cheyenne Pyles-Moultrie shoots against Socastee. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Carolina Forest Coach Stacy Hughes talks to her players during a time-out. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Carolina Forest's Cheyenne Pyles-Moultrie shoots against Socastee. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Socastee's LeDuc Hailey shoots on the run. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Carolina Forest's Cheyenne Pyles-Moultrie shoots against Socastee. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Socastee's Marta Galindez sets up for a shot against Carolina Forest. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Carolina Forest's Ellen Nardella shoots for three points against Socastee. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Socastee's Shayla Baldwin goes for a jump shot against Carolina Forest. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Carolina Forest's goes for a three pointer. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Carolina Forest's Cheyenne Pyles-Moultrie looks for daylight under the arms of Socastee's Katie Cudd. Carolina Forest girls dominated the court at Socastee High School on Thursday night with the Panthers beating the Braves 58-39.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews