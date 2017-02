3:15 Carolina Forest's Loper, Marchese sign letters of intent Pause

3:47 Conway football standouts offer thoughts on NSD

1:38 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.3

0:29 Brush fire threatens apartments at Cimerron Square

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing