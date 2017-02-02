High School Sports

February 2, 2017 5:10 PM

Socastee’s Cudd, Myrtle Beach’s Sumpter receive all-star recognition

By Joe L. Hughes II

No matter what transpires the final few games of the regular season and playoffs, a pair of the Grand Strand’s top senior basketball players will have at least one more game left in their careers.

Socastee’s Jason Cudd and Myrtle Beach’s Nia Sumpter were selected to this year’s Carolinas All-Star Basketball Classic.

Featuring top players from both North and South Carolina, the event will take place March 18 and 19.

Standing 7-foot-1, Cudd has signed to play college basketball at South Carolina. This season, he has averaged 19 points and seven rebounds per game.

As for Sumpter, she is destined for Wright State University, located in Dayton, Ohio, shortly after her high school career is finished. An all-state performer a season ago, her scoring and rebounding contributions have played a big role in why the Seahawks are 17-2 this season — and more importantly, 6-0 in Region VII-4A play.

Carolinas All-Star Basketball Classic

South Carolina All-Stars

Boys

James Reece, A.C. Flora

De’Shawn Thomas, A.C. Flora

Hayden Brown, Byrnes

Temetrius Morant, Crestwood

Zach Butler, Dorman

Jordan Davis, Dutch Fork

Tariq Simmons, Keenan

Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland

Jason Cudd, Socastee

Jalen Cameron, South Florence

Coaches: ​Jeff Neely, Christ Church; Willie Thomas, Swansea

Girls

A’Lexxus Sowell, Andrew Jackson

Shanteal Davis, Belton-Honea Path

Rhetta Moore, Bishop England

Jaelynn Murray, Dreher

Mariah Linney, Goose Creek

Diamon Shiflet, Greer

Nia Sumpter, Myrtle Beach

Nigeria Davis, Newberry

Armanii Grice, Ridge View

Bryanna Goodson, Wilson

Coaches: ​Lonnie Roberts, Bluffton; Teresa Jones, Dreher

