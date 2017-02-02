Socastee’s Cudd, Myrtle Beach’s Sumpter receive all-star recognition

No matter what transpires the final few games of the regular season and playoffs, a pair of the Grand Strand’s top senior basketball players will have at least one more game left in their careers.
Socastee’s Jason Cudd and Myrtle Beach’s Nia Sumpter were selected to this year’s Carolinas All-Star Basketball Classic.
Featuring top players from both North and South Carolina, the event will take place March 18 and 19.
Standing 7-foot-1, Cudd has signed to play college basketball at South Carolina. This season, he has averaged 19 points and seven rebounds per game.
As for Sumpter, she is destined for Wright State University, located in Dayton, Ohio, shortly after her high school career is finished. An all-state performer a season ago, her scoring and rebounding contributions have played a big role in why the Seahawks are 17-2 this season — and more importantly, 6-0 in Region VII-4A play.
Carolinas All-Star Basketball Classic
South Carolina All-Stars
Boys
James Reece, A.C. Flora
De’Shawn Thomas, A.C. Flora
Hayden Brown, Byrnes
Temetrius Morant, Crestwood
Zach Butler, Dorman
Jordan Davis, Dutch Fork
Tariq Simmons, Keenan
Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland
Jason Cudd, Socastee
Jalen Cameron, South Florence
Coaches: Jeff Neely, Christ Church; Willie Thomas, Swansea
Girls
A’Lexxus Sowell, Andrew Jackson
Shanteal Davis, Belton-Honea Path
Rhetta Moore, Bishop England
Jaelynn Murray, Dreher
Mariah Linney, Goose Creek
Diamon Shiflet, Greer
Nia Sumpter, Myrtle Beach
Nigeria Davis, Newberry
Armanii Grice, Ridge View
Bryanna Goodson, Wilson
Coaches: Lonnie Roberts, Bluffton; Teresa Jones, Dreher
