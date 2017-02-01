High school roundup: Christian Academy win streak meets a dead end

BOYS BASKETBALL
Freedom Christian (N.C.) 59, (at) Christian Academy 54: A strong fourth quarter allowed the visitors from the Tar Heel State to leave Myrtle Beach with a win.
The Saints were led by Justin Busby, who scored 18 points in a losing effort. Sam Woods also had 10 points.
Georgetown 63, (at) Aynor 51: Darius McGirt scored 20 points for the Bulldogs — 11 of which came in the final period of play — leading them to a league victory over Aynor.
Three other Georgetown players were in double figures. Tyrez Snow had 13 points, Jerry Dorsey scored 11 and Timothy Jordan had 10.
