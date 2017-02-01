High school roundup: Green Sea Floyds girls earn season sweep of region foe Hemingway

BOYS BASKETBALL
(At) Myrtle Beach 60, St. James 53: The Seahawks broke a 2-game losing streak with a win over the rival Sharks. Three Myrtle Beach players finished in double figures, led by Emorie Knox who had 14 points. Jayce Allen and O’Neil McBride both had 10.
St. James was led by Trey Myers, who finished with 18 points.
Christian Academy 84, (at) Dillon Academy 50: Bryce Schneider’s 18 points led the Saints as they rolled to their sixth consecutive win. Three more Christian Academy players scored in double figures in the victory.
(At) Carvers Bay 70, Kingstree 53: The Bears earned sole possession of second place in Region VII-2A courtesy of a rout of Kingstree on Tuesday night.
(At) North Myrtle Beach 80, Marlboro County 55: The Chiefs kept pace with first-place Wilson, doing so with a rout of Marlboro County.
Hemingway 82, (at) Green Sea Floyds 37: Top-ranked Hemingway had no trouble with the Trojans, getting 14 points from Solomon Skinner and 11 from Keyshawn Davis and Darius Williams.
Zack Dixon had 10 points in a losing effort for Green Sea Floyds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(At) West Florence 40, Conway 27: Lanaejha Evans’ 14 points led all scorers, but it wasn’t enough against the Knights on Tuesday night, who dealt the Tigers their first loss in Region VI-5A play.
Carolina Forest 59, (at) Sumter 50: Alexis Tomlin scored 28 points and had 21 assists, helping the Panthers pull within a game of first place in Region VI-5A. Cheyenne Pyles added 14 points, while Ellen Nardella had 11 of her own in a winning effort.
(At) Myrtle Beach 45, St. James 14: The Seahawks earned at least a tie for the Region VII-4A title, beating the rival Sharks by more than 30 points en route to a season sweep.
(At) North Myrtle Beach 81, Marlboro County 30: Everyone got in the act Tuesday night for the Chiefs, with 14 different players scoring points in their rout of the visiting Marlboro County. Julie Carini led the way with 14 points, while Shaquera Johnson added 11 in the win.
(At) Green Sea Floyds 63, Hemingway 57: In a big Region VI-A matchup, the Trojans earned a sweep of the Tigers.
