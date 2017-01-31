High School Sports

January 31, 2017

Grand Strand well represented in preseason high school soccer poll

By Joe L. Hughes II

Six Grand Strand soccer squads will begin the season in good company, ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications.

The Myrtle Beach boys are ranked highest among all local teams, starting the 2017 soccer campaign as the No. 3 team in Class 4A. Two other boys squads were also recognized, Socastee and Waccamaw ranked 10th in Class 5A and Class 3A, respectively.

A trio of girls soccer teams found themselves listed as well.

The Myrtle beach girls begin the season ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, with Region VI foe St. James not far behind at No. 9. Waccmaw’s girls soccer team is No. 7 in Class 3A.

River Bluff received the top nod among boys squads in Class 5A, while Chapin and Bishop England did the same in Class 4A and Class 3A, respectively. St. Joseph’s starts the season No. 1 among teams in Class A-2A.

Among teams in the girls Class 5A ranks, J.L. Mann is No. 1 in Class 5A, with Chapin taking the top spot in Class 4A. Bishop England and Academic Magnet were also voted No. 1 in their respective classifications.

Joe L. Hughes II

S.C. High School Soccer preseason polls

BOYS

Class 5A

1. River Bluff

2. Wando

3. J.L. Mann

4. Nation Ford

5. Mauldin

6. Clover

7. Wade Hampton

8. Riverside

9. Dutch Fork

10. Socastee

Class 4A

1. Chapin

2. South Aiken

3. Myrtle Beach

4. Eastside

5. Hilton Head

6. Dreher

7. Greenville

8. A.C. Flora

9. Daniel

10. Aiken

Class 3A

1. Bishop England

2. Bluffton

3. Brookland-Cayce

4. Indian Land

5. Berea

6. Hanahan

7. Walhalla

8. Wade Hampton-H

9. Powdersville

10. Waccamaw

Class A/2A

1. St. Joseph’s

2. Academic Magnet

3. Christ Church

4. Silver Bluff

5. Marion

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Brashier Middle

8. Dixie

9. Landrum

10. Woodland

GIRLS

Class 5A

1. J.L. Mann

2. Lexington

3. Wando

4. Fort Mill

5. Dorman

6. Wade Hampton-G

7. James Island

8. Clover

9. Dutch Fork

10. Mauldin

Class 4A

1. Chapin

2. Hilton Head

3. Eastside

4. South Aiken

5. Myrtle Beach

6. Dreher

7. A.C. Flora

8. Greenville

9. St. James

10. Wren

Class 3A

1. Bishop England

2. Indian Land

3. Bluffton

4. Swansea

5. Brookland-Cayce

6. Wade Hampton-H

7. Waccamaw

8. Chapman

9. Hanahan

10. Walhalla

Class A/2A

1. Academic Magnet

2. Christ Church

3. St. Joseph’s

4. Southside Christian

5. Batesburg-Leesville

6. The Governor’s School

7. Barnwell

8. Landrum

9. Brashier Middle

10. Saluda

