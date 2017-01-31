Grand Strand well represented in preseason high school soccer poll

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street Pause

1:19 Settlement announced for case against Horry County Police Department

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

6:47 Former detective talks about involvement with Jane Doe 1

1:26 Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award

2:08 CCU begins baseball practice (video)

2:00 Thanksgiving dinner table: food and gratitude

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse