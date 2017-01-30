High school roundup: Socastee boys win; Carolina Forest loses heartbreaker

Boys basketball
(At) Socastee 66, South Florence 52: Kendrell Generette had 19 points to lead the Braves past the Bruins.
Socastee
10
19
13
23
—
66
South Florence
10
9
9
24
—
52
Socastee: Alex Collins 2, Kendrell Generette 19, Aeneas Greene 10, Elijah Lawson 8, Nyjaye Foster 2, Zack Henderson 3, Robert Warstler 2, Austin Lilly 3, Jason Cudd 10, Andrew Gardner 7.
South Florence: D. James 8, K. Rainey 10, N. Ford 4, F. Sparks 10, J. Jackson 2, L. Dorsey 9, J. James 3, House 1, Alexander 2, Timmons 2, Mason 2.
3-pointers: Socastee 6 (Generette 3, Lawson 2, Henderson 1), South Florence 6 (Rainey 2, Sparks 1, Dorsey 3). Team fouls: Socastee 17, South Florence 16. Fouled out: Foster. Records: Socastee 10-10 (7-5 Region VI-5A).
Sumter 40, (at) Carolina Forest 37: Richmond Collier had 16 points in a losing effort for the Panthers.
Sumter
9
8
12
11
—
40
CF
9
7
10
11
—
37
Sumter: Moore 11, Tiller 14, Felder 2, Corbett 2, People 4, Johnson 6.
Carolina Forest: Brunson 8, Collier 16, Beale 3, Timmons 8, Johnson 4.
3-pointers: Sumter 3 (Moore 1, Tiller 2), Carolina Forest 4 (Collier 2, Brunson 2. Team fouls: Sumter 14,Carolina Forest 11.
