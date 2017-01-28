For Carolina Forest boys, a win is a win, no matter how ugly

A unique blend of beauty and creativity, the work of Pablo Picasso continues to mesmerize art collectors more than 40 years after his death.
The famed Spanish painter’s work can be viewed in museums and galleries across the globe. While Carolina Forest boys basketball coach Brian Brunson has his own taste in terms of art, don’t expect any of his team’s games to join Picasso’s work any time soon.
Yet, he honestly couldn’t care less … just as long as his squad wins.
Entering the 2016-17 basketball season, the Panthers had high hopes after advancing to the Lower State semifinal round the year before. At the center of such optimism was a veteran core, in particular the senior trio of Ismael Garcia, Damon McDowell and Youngstown State signee Duane Moss.
The team learned early on meeting such great expectations would be more difficult than originally believed. Taking everyone’s best shot, Carolina Forest suffered a pair of early non-region losses to E.A. Ashley (N.C.) and Myrtle Beach.
A sub-par showing at the Panther Classic would follow, the host Panthers going 1-2 in their own tournament. Injuries and off-court distractions would then take hold, costing the team of its two most prolific scorers in Moss and McDowell.
So it is fair to say Thursday’s game against West Florence was a proverbial “must-win” for the team, sitting 2-3 in Region VI-5A — the Panthers’ only two wins coming against South Florence.
On a night Carolina Forest needed to bring its best, it inevitably would have just enough. And in a weird twist of fate, the last piece of its senior core still available would give it the boost necessary to get over the hump.
A layup by Garcia in the final seconds Thursday gave the Panthers a 38-37 win over No. 2 West Florence. Not only was it the first loss for the Knights in league play, it also boosted Carolina Forest back into the playoff mix.
The Panthers now lead rival Socastee by a game for the final playoff berth assured by Region VI-5A, this after the Braves fell to Conway the same night. Two victories in its last three games will do the trick for Carolina Forest, though none will come easily — taking on Sumter, Socastee and Conway to end the season.
FAB 5 PERFORMANCES
Tamara Jackson, Green Sea Floyds: The Trojans’ scoring machine filled the bucket to the tune of 30 points Friday night in a 45-44 overtime win over Hannah-Pamplico.
Bryce Schneider, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach: The Richmond signee scored 29 points Tuesday night, just enough to lead the Saints to a 70-68 win over Trinity-Byrnes.
Iklea Green, Loris: Had 22 points to help the Lions remain undefeated in Region VI-3A, downing Georgetown 56-49 on Friday night.
Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest: Notched a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday night, leading the Panthers to a 59-44 win over South Florence.
Jimmy Nichols, Conway: Had 21 points for the Tigers, though it was not enough in a 63-58 loss to Sumter.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
North Myrtle Beach boys: The Chiefs scored a pair of victories this past week, holding on for a 59-55 victory over rival Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach tightened its grip on the No. 2 spot in Region VII-4A, routing St. James 85-43.
POWER RANKINGS
Boys basketball
1. Conway: The Tigers have lost only four times this season, three of them coming to ranked opponents.
2. Christian Academy: The Saints have found their stride after a rough early season stretch, with each member of its “Big 3” having big games. of late.
3. North Myrtle Beach: Following a pair of victories this week, a young Chiefs squad is starting to come of age.
Girls basketball
1. Myrtle Beach: Despite not having one of its best performances Friday night, the Seahawks earned a hard-fought victory over No. 8 Wilson, 51-47, moving a step closer to a Region VII-4A title.
2. Conway: The Tigers also tightened their lead in league play, remaining the only team undefeated in Region VI-5A with a pair of wins this past week.
3. Loris: The Lions remain undefeated in Region VI-3A, turning back the challenge of Georgetown on Friday night.
