Top-ranked Wilson remains unbeaten with dismantling of Myrtle Beach

It was a case of the haves and the have nots, according to Myrtle Beach basketball coach Craig Martin.
Wilson further cemented its case as to why it is the No. 1 team in Class 4A, proving too much in a 69-47 rout of the Seahawks.
For a quarter and a half, it seemed Myrtle Beach could potentially give the Tigers a run for their money, earning their share of points on both the inside and outside. But when Wilson kicked things into high gear, the Seahawks found themselves in a cloud of dust.
Myrtle Beach was outscored by 17 points in the second half, in part due to Wilson’s ability to attack the basket along with making perimeter shots. And even when those ventures were unsuccessful, the Tigers’ aggressiveness on the boards was too much for the Seahawks to handle.
“We knew what we were going against, and knew what we needed to do,” Martin said. “And we played a pretty good first half. But their size, depth and skill at every position kind of caught up with us.”
Three Wilson players finished in double figures, led by Alex Caldwell who had 23 points. Jamal Bryant added 19 points, while Blake Walker chipped in 10 of his own.
Robert Swanson was the only Myrtle Beach player in double figures, scoring 17 in a losing effort.
Now sitting at 8-10 — and more importantly, 2-3 in Region VII-4A — every game is a playoff game for the Seahawks from here on out, according too Martin.
“We have three games left, and we need all three of them,” he said. “My guys know what is at stake, and I know they’ll be ready.”
WHS
13
17
14
25
—
69
MB
16
9
7
15
—
47
WHS (69): Alex Caldwell 23, Jamonty Williams 3, Blake Walker 10, Jordan Birch 2, Jamal Bryant 19, Tyler Johnson 2, Jaylen Quick 8, Marquarius McKnight 2.
MB (47): Jayce Allen 4, Robert Swanson 17, JaQuan Chestnut 8, Emorie Knox 3, Kylis Vereen 2, O’Neil McBride 5, Tamir Brown 8.
3-pointers: WHS 2 (Caldwell 2), MB 4 (Swanson, Chestnut, Knox, McBride). Team fouls: WHS 10, MB 17. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: Allen Williamson (WHS).
Records: WHS 14-0 (5-0 Region VII-4A), MB 8-10 (2-3 Region VII-4A).
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
