Horton, Bell spearhead Myrtle Beach comeback win over Wilson

7:39 Socastee football coach speaks on Hunter Renfrow, Clemson's title win Pause

1:49 Overtime Pay: A Lego Story

1:13 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.28

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:13 Former Horry County police detective Large arraigned in court Tuesday

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing