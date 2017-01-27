High school roundup: Green Sea Floyds girls get key win in overtime

Girls basketball
Green Sea Floyds 45, (at) Hannah-Pamplico 44 (OT): Down by five going to fourth quater, the Trojans rallied to send the game to overtime, where Selena McCall hit a pair of free throws in the final minute to give Green Sea Floyds a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
GSF
10
8
11
12
4
—
45
H-P
12
9
13
7
3
—
44
GSF: Laura Black 4, Tamara Jackson 30, Jalinda Johnson 6, Selena McCall 2, Zian Johnson 3.
H-P: Simmons 5, Timmons 9, Blue 9, Rodgers 4, R. Boyle 11, M. Boyle 2, Pringle 4.
3-pointers: GSF 3 (Jackson 3), H-P 2 (Timmons 1, R. Boyles 1). Team fouls: GSF 20, H-P 19. Fouled out: Blue. Technical fouls: None. Records: H-P 2-4 Region , GSF 10-5 (5-1 Region).
