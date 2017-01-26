Upset of West Florence pushes Carolina Forest back into playoff mix

Adversity has proven to be quite the friend — and an even worse enemy — to the Carolina Forest boys basketball team this season.
Yet, all it may have taken is one win to breathe life into a season that was seemingly at the brink.
Needing a win in the worst way, Carolina Forest earned a hard-fought 38-37 win over No. 2 West Florence on Thursday.
An Ismael Garcia lay-up with seconds remaining provided the Panthers with the win.
With the victory, Carolina Forest not only avenges a 22-point loss to the Knights a few weeks ago, but it also moves the Panthers into the No. 4 spot in Region VI-5A — a game ahead of rival Socastee.
