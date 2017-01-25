North Myrtle Beach wrestling flourishes in ‘Tough Time,’ claims region title

“Tough times never last, but tough people do.”
The old saying may ring true for most, but the notion is one members of the North Myrtle Beach wrestling team live everyday.
In fact, the squad has a drill aptly named “Tough Time,” meant to challenge wrestlers when points nor time are necessarily on their side.
Oddly enough, a Region VII-4A title would hinge on who fared best in the crunch.
Down three points heading into the 220-pound dual Wednesday night, the Chiefs would rely on a freshman to potentially put it over the top. While some would say Malachi Black pulled the short straw in a pressure moment, the youngster proved he can be relied on to make a big difference.
A takedown by Black with less than 30 seconds remaining in the third period broke a 3-all tie, earning North Myrtle Beach a valuable three points over St. James’ Dylan Backus. Due to Chiefs heavyweight Kwame Livingston facing no opposition in heavyweight competition, Black’s result proved to be a winning one — and a historical one, for that matter.
With a late surge, North Myrtle Beach claimed a league title, 42-36, over perennial powerhouse St. James. It is the first region crown earned by the Chiefs since 2006.
“Everyday at practice, we do a drill called ‘Tough Time,’ meaning the guy has 20 seconds and they are down one, and I tell them they got to score,” said North Myrtle Beach wrestling coach Carl Dukes. “So that’s what it was. (Black) knew it was tough time, and knew he had to pick it up into next gear and get the job done.
“He had no other choice. There are 13 other guys on that bench counting on him to get it done.”
Early on, one had to wonder if Black would have an opportunity to be the hero. St. James swiftly moved out to a 24-6 lead, earning victories in four early matches.
The tide would turn somewhat in middleweight competition, however, with North Myrtle Beach’s Tanner Collins (138 pounds) and Brennan Michael (145 pounds) claiming wins via technical fall and a decision, respectively. Rahsaan Vereen also picked up a precious 6 points for the Chiefs via forfeit at 152 pounds.
I teach my kids to sell out for their brothers on that bench. It isn’t about anything else, it isn’t about the region, it is about wrestling for your guys on that bench. If you do that, all that other stuff will come along with it.
North Myrtle Beach wrestling coach Carl Dukes
John Sipos and Dante Woodard would slow the North Myrtle Beach momentum in the 160- and 182-pound matches, though, both enduring physical matches en route to earning pinfalls. Sandwiched between those gains by the Sharks was the Chiefs’ Curtis Wolfe winning via pin in the first round over William Stewart.
Going into the final two matches, North Myrtle Beach needed wins in both to accomplish its goal. Marcelous Livingston took care of the puzzle’s first piece, pinning St. James’ Daniel Buglione in the third period, thus setting up Black’s opportunity to push his team to the top of the mountain in Region VII-4A.
According to St. James wrestling coach Matt Anderson, the dual played out largely much how he expected it to.
“Yeah, it was pretty much how we thought it would play out. There were three matches I thought we would get results in that we didn’t tonight, however,” he said. “We had a 170-pounder going up to 195, and we had another that was giving up 30 pounds wrestling at 220. We hoped to get that match at 220, because that would have sealed it for us.
“It was a good turnout, and there was a good crowd. I just wish we had a different result … our seniors didn’t pull the load for us.”
As for North Myrtle Beach, it was a night to bask in a job well done.
“I teach my kids to sell out for their brothers on that bench,” Dukes said. “It isn’t about anything else, it isn’t about the region, it is about wrestling for your guys on that bench. If you do that, all that other stuff will come along with it.”
Team scores: North Myrtle Beach 42, St. James 36
106: Ethan Mason (STJ) over Elijah Green (NMB), fall; 113: Billy Goodyear (STJ), via forfeit; 120: M.J. Michaud (NMB) over Samuel Sholomisky (STJ), fall; 126: Adam Biamonte (STJ) over Luke Simmons (NMB), fall; 132: Jackson Cline (STJ) over TyQuez Vaught (NMB), fall; 138: Tanner Collins (NMB) over Seth Schoot (STJ), technical fall; 145: Brennan Michael (NMB) over Uriel Mauricio (STJ), decision; 152: Rahsaan Vereen (NMB), via forfeit; 160: John Sipos (STJ) over Jordyn Gillings (NMB), fall; 170: Curtis Wolfe (NMB) over William Stewart (STJ), fall; 182: Dante Woodard (STJ) over Stephon Wilson (NMB), fall; 195: Marcelous Livingston (NMB) over Daniel Buglione (STJ), fall; 220: Malachi Black (NMB) over Dylan Backus (STJ), decision; 285: Kwame Livingston (NMB), via forfeit
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments