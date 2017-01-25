Workmanlike effort propels Myrtle Beach past North Myrtle Beach

For the better part of 30 minutes, North Myrtle Beach stood toe-to-toe with rival Myrtle Beach, a team with state title aspirations and currently ranked No. 2 in Class 4A.
Those other two minutes, however? All Seahawks.
Myrtle Beach scored the game’s first 10 points, and were never truly threatened in a workmanlike 44-35 win over the Chiefs.
Putting an emphasis on playing sound defense, North Myrtle Beach limited the Seahawks’ all-state forward Nia Sumpter to 5 points. But in doing so, the Chiefs neglected to locate Ivy Collins, who scored 14 points in the game.
“(Myrtle Beach girls basketball coach Jennifer Dennison) told us to let the game come to us, and share the basketball,” Collins said. “If they’re having an off game, I have to step up and do my part to get the win.”
On several occasions, North Myrtle Beach had opportunities to make things more interesting, getting to within five points. But for as stifling as the Chiefs’ defense was, they were unable to find rhythm on the offensive end of the floor, much to the chagrin of coach Jude Hunt.
“I was real proud of our defense after we settled down. They got after us on defense too,” he said. “You take away the 10 points we spotted them, and we’re right in the thick of it. It’s hard to spot a team, especially one as good as Myrtle Beach, a lead like that and expect to win.”
Joining Collins in double figures for Myrtle Beach was Kiana Adderton, who scored 17 points.
Aquera Johnson had another solid effort for North Myrtle Beach in a losing effort, scoring 10 points and bringing in 10 rebounds for a double-double.
MB
14
12
12
4
—
44
NMB
6
10
11
8
—
35
MB (44): Ivy Collins 14, Nia Sumpter 5, Kiana Adderton 17, Kira Bell 4, Tatyana Hollins 2.
NMB (35): Dana'ja Gore 2, Jordan Berger 3, Daveona Hatchell 3, Jenna Berger 2, Savanna Wood 3, Shania Cox 4, Jevelyn Cox 2, Aquera Johnson 10, Julie Carini 4.
3-pointers: MB 0, NMB 2 (S. Wood, Hatchell). Team fouls: MB 10, NMB 16. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.
Record: MB 15-2 (4-0 Region VII-4A), NMB 11-8 (2-2 Region VII-4A)
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments