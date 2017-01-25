North Myrtle Beach holds off Myrtle Beach rally, earns key region win

Desperation tends to bring out the best in a competitor.
Knowing exactly what it feels like to have his back against the wall, North Myrtle Beach coach Alvin Green figured — despite his team being up by 15 points in the second half — that Myrtle Beach still had at least a few more punches left in it.
Looking on as the Seahawks drew every closer during a furious fourth quarter comeback, Green instead of panicking and stepping away from the script that got his team the lead, opted for a far simpler approach.
“I told them to finish and defend … finish and defend,” he said. “Yeah, they did some good things in the fourth quarter, and yes they had erased our lead. But we still have a say in how this game winds up, and in the end it will come down to how we defend and rebound.”
Heeding their coach’s orders, North Myrtle Beach turned back several Seahawks opportunities in the final minute, allowing it to escape with a 59-55 victory.
“A win like this is very important for my team in the aspect of us starting a new program, and getting tough, hard victories against a really good team” Green said. “Tonight, they saw they can withstand a blow and still win games.”
Bothered for three quarters by the Chiefs’ matchup zone, shots that typically fall for Myrtle Beach on this night did not hit the mark. North Myrtle Beach (7-10, 3-1 Region VII-4A) would be the chief beneficiary of that, taking those misses and getting in transition for easy points.
That would change in the fourth, though, as the Seahawks would exploit its advantage on the inside with JaQuan Chestnut. He would score six of his game-high 18 points in the stanza, a good portion of those points in a 10-0 run to start the fourth.
With two minutes remaining, Myrtle Beach would draw even at 53-all on a Chestnut lay-up. The tie would be short-lived, though, as North Myrtle Beach’s Chris Johnson answered seconds later to give the Chiefs a 55-53 advantage.
The Seahawks (8-9, 2-2 Region VII-4A) would again have an opportunity to tie the game, as guard Robert Swanson was fouled on a 3-point attempt by the Chiefs’ Tyron Stockdale. Myrtle Beach’s most reliable shooter from the charity stripe, Swanson made the first two but saw the last of them rim out, falling into the arms of a North Myrtle Beach rebounder.
“I’m confident that’s the last time something like that happens,” said Myrtle Beach boys basketball coach Craig Martin. “He’s usually so good in those situations. But it isn’t just that that caused us not to get the result we wanted. There were plays in the first quarter, second quarter, third and earlier in the fourth that help get us to this point.”
Still, the Seahawks would get another chance after a 5-second violation trying to get the ball inbounds. Inevitably, that chance would slip through its grasp, an errant pass recovered in the backcourt, forcing Myrtle Beach to foul.
Two free throws by North Myrtle Beach’s Cooper Chandler would put the game on ice by knocking down both of his free throws, helping vault the Chiefs into second place in Region VII-4A.
“All I was thinking was, ‘This is just another ordinary shot,’” Chandler said. “We had a goal of winning this game and trying to get into second place at this point in our region. I’m just happy I got to play my part.”
Chandler was one of three North Myrtle Beach players in double figures, leading the way with 13 points. Chris Johnson also had 12, while Cason McClendon followed with 11.
Emorie Knox had 16 points for Myrtle Beach in a losing effort.
MB
9
10
13
23
—
55
NMB
10
22
12
15
—
59
MB (55): Jayce Allen 2, Robert Swanson 10, Chris Weston 2, JaQuan Chestnut 18, Emorie Knox 16, Kylis Vereen 1, O’Neil McBride 6.
NMB (59): Chris Johnson 12, Cooper Chandler 13, Tyron Stockdale 5, P.J. Kelly 7, Malik Livingston 6, Cam Boyd 3, Jevon Griffin 2, Cason McClendon 11.
3-pointers: MB 1 (McBride), NMB 3 (Chandler, Livingston, McClendon). Team fouls: MB 24, NMB 22. Fouled out: C. McClendon (NMB), J. Chestnut (MB), T. Stockdale (NMB). Technical foul: Bench (NMB), C. Johnson (NMB).
Records: MB 8-9, (2-2 Region VII-4A), NMB 7-10 (3-1 Region VII-4A)
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
