2017 Baseball at the Beach field offers top talent, teams

Some teams like to ease into a new season.
For the six teams taking part in this year’s high school Baseball at the Beach tournament, the 2017 campaign will begin with a flourish.
Along with host Myrtle Beach, three clubs ranked in the state Baseball Coaches Association poll are among this year’s field.
Northwestern (Rock Hill) and Abbeville — teams ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and Class 2A, respectively — have committed to the event. Putting last year’s rings away in pursuit of new ones, Aynor also joins a star-studded field, doing so starting the season No. 5 in Class 3A.
Cardinal Newman (Columbia) along with Eastside (Greenville) also have committed to this year’s tournament.
Hosted by Caravelle’s Resort, the high school Baseball at the Beach event will be held March 2-4.
