Conway’s Carroll, St. James’ Centracchio tabbed as all-star coaches

Well before every season, baseball coaches statewide have dreams of being one of the last teams standing in late May.
Even after a championship has been awarded, however, there will still be some filling out a lineup card and giving teams a little pep talk before taking the field.
Last week, a pair of Grand Strand baseball coaches learned their respective seasons would extend a few weeks after receiving the all-star nod.
Longtime Conway baseball coach Anthony Carroll and St. James’ Robbie Centracchio were selected to lead teams at the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star weekend.
Carroll — along with Woodland’s Keith Lowman — will lead the South 5A/2A/A squad. Entering his 15th year at the helm in Conway, he led the Tigers to a Lower State title in 2008.
As for Centracchio, he and Cane Bay’s Shane Todd will head up the South’s 4A/3A team. During his tenure, the Sharks have become one of the more consistent clubs in the Lower State, winning a Class 3A title in 2011 and playing for another this past season.
All-Star weekend will take place May 24-25, with games played at Lexington High School.
Six teams will be included in the event: Class 5A/2A/A North and South squads, Class 4A/3A North and South teams, as well as North-South Select.
