Confusing? Yes, but coaches loving Region VI-5A schedule changes

1:22 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.24 Pause

0:10 Myrtle Beach fire crews respond to mobile home fire

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

1:54 The Track Family Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach makes its debut

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

2:00 Thanksgiving dinner table: food and gratitude

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"