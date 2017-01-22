Hardwood Report: Evans proves pivotal in Conway girls’ ascent to region lead

If nothing else, Lanaejha Evans has proven no moment is too big for her.
A crucial week for the Conway girls basketball team, it was her stellar contributions that would inevitably vault it to Region VI-5A’s top spot.
In an early high-stakes matchup with Carolina Forest, the shifty guard’s 20 points would lead the Tigers to a 60-41 rout.
“I focused on mainly the basket, making sure my teammates get the ball, making every play count and making sure I did what I was supposed to do and not make any mistakes,” she said.
Yet, for as clutch as that performance was, she would top it two days later.
With her team tied 37-all with South Florence, Evans again found herself in the right spot at the right time. Stealing the ball with less than 10 seconds left, her bucket as time expired delivered the Tigers a 39-37 win — preserving its spot atop Region VI-5A.
Loris girls relishing recent success
No better script could have been written last week for coach Douglas Gause and his Loris girls basketball team.
With homecoming week comes its own share of distractions, offering students a host of activities and opportunities. But for all the frosting and frills on the cake, without a win against Dillon this past Friday night, there would be no reason to blow out the candle sitting on top of it.
Gause could not remember the last time the Lions earned a victory over the rival Wildcats. Fortunately for the Loris girls basketball coach, he no longer has to think far beyond last week.
Loris remained undefeated in Region VI-3A play on Friday, using a strong second-half performance to defeat Dillon before a crowded gym, 50-41.
In the second half, the Lions held the visiting Wildcats to a mere 12 points. Even more telling, Dillon standout Khamele Manning was held scoreless over the final two periods, this after scoring 18 in the opening half.
“Defense is a focus of ours, defense comes first,” Gause said. “Offense always comes, but if you play defense you’re going to be all right. Like I always say, ‘Defense wins championships.’ And now, they’re starting to see when you put that defensive effort forth you’re going to be successful all the time.”
Loris also flashed signs of what good, team basketball could do, the duo of Neaundra Gause and Iklea Green both hitting double figures.
“It’s been a plus, (Green) has been one of our leaders all season long,” said the Loris girls hoops coach. “Neaundra’s been out for about a week, and she’s back. So that’s an added plus for our offense.
“I thank God those two are on the team, they’ve been a blessing to the girls on our team. They show great leadership.”
And now, the Lions are closing in on a playoff spot, and potentially much more.
“This is all God,” Neaundra Gause said. “It’s all in God’s hands.”
‘Fab 5’ performances
Kiana Adderton, Myrtle Beach: Had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the Seahawks’ 80-33 victory over Marlboro County on Friday.
Shayla Baldwin, Socastee: Had 21 points for the Braves in a 44-33 victory over Sumter last week.
Iklea Green, Loris: Scored 22 points against Lake City last Tuesday, each of which would be needed in a 45-43 Lions win.
Jeremiah Green, Carvers Bay: Scored 25 points for the Bears in an 85-53 rout of Mullins last week.
Tariq Timmons, Carolina Forest: His 25 points kept the Panthers close against Conway on Wednesday, albeit in a 51-44 loss.
Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest: Scored 22 points for the Panthers in a 61-35 win over Socastee last week.
