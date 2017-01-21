Grapplers battle for titles at Horry-Georgetown Invitational

Loris wrestler Lorenzo Wallace, right, and Aynor's Carson Andrews battle during a 106 pound match Saturday during the 2017 Horry-Georgetown Wrestling Championships at North Myrtle Beach High School. Wallace defeated Andrews 16-3.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Waccamaw's Caleb McClellan pins Myrtle Beach's Tyler Byrne in a 120-pound match.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Aynor's Dalen Johnson (R) defeated Socastee's Teddy Wright 12-4 during one of the preliminary rounds Saturday during the 2017 Horry-Georgetown Wrestling Championships held at North Myrtle Beach High School.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Aynor's Dalen Johnson (bottom in white) defeated Socastee's Teddy Wright 12-4 during one of the preliminary rounds Saturday during the 2017 Horry-Georgetown Wrestling Championships held at North Myrtle Beach High School.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Aynor's Dalen Johnson (In White) defeated Socastee's Teddy Wright 12-4 during one of the preliminary rounds Saturday during the 2017 Horry-Georgetown Wrestling Championships held at North Myrtle Beach High School.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
North Myrtle Beach wrestler Brennan Michael (top) works to pin Waccamaw's Derek Rollins Saturday during the 2017 Horry-Georgetown Wrestling Championships held at North Myrtle Beach High School.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News