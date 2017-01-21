High School Sports

Four area squads to begin baseball season in SCBCA polls

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

Though the springlike temperatures have many fooled — including the birds, bees and trees — nothing marks the changing of the seasons like the start of baseball season.

With a new campaign right around the corner, the state Baseball Coaches Association released its preseason rankings on Saturday.

Four area clubs finds themselves among the top 10 in their respective classifications to begin the season.

After falling just short of a state title last year, St. James begins the 2017 season as the No. 4 team in Class 4A. Lugoff-Elgin begins No. 1 in the classification, with Belton-Honea Path and A.C. Flora ranked above the Sharks.

Coming off of its first state baseball title in school history, Aynor begins a new season No. 5 in Class 3A, just behind region rival Waccamaw. Seneca, Gilbert and Chapman are the top three clubs in the classification.

Green Sea Floyds also will start the season in the top 10, coming in at No. 8 in Class A. Lamar, Lake View, McBee, Lewisville and Whitmire round out the division’s top five.

SCBCA Preseason Rankings

Class 5A

1. Northwestern

2. J.L. Mann

3. Easley

4. Ashley Ridge

5. Lexington

6. Summerville

7. Boiling Springs

8. Dorman

9. River Bluff

10. Mauldin

Class 4A

1. Lugoff-Elgin

2. Belton-Honea Path

3. A.C. Flora

4. St. James

5. Chapin

6. Wren

7. Hilton Head

8. Hartsville

9. South Pointe

10. South Aiken

Class 3A

1. Seneca

2. Gilbert

3. Chapman

4. Waccamaw

5. Aynor

6. Bishop England

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Powdersville

9. Dillon

10. Swansea

Class 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Chesnee

3. Ninety Six

4. Barnwell

5. Cheraw

6. Latta

7. Buford

8. Johnsonville

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Christ Church

Class A

1. Lamar

2. Lake View

3. McBee

4. Lewisville

5. Whitmire

6. Hannah-Pamplico

7. Dixie

8. Green Sea Floyds

9. East Clarendon

10. Branchville

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44

