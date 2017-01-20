High school roundup: Green Sea Floyds, Myrtle Beach girls remain undefeated in region

Girls basketball
(At) Green Sea Floyds 52, East Clarendon 45: Laura Black had a team-high 11 points to lead the Trojans.
EC
10
11
11
13
—
45
GSF
15
18
10
9
—
52
EC: Cooper 18, Timmons 10, Watts 9, Rose 6, Garris 2.
GSF: Laura Black 11, Tamara Jackson 10, Jalinda Johnson 9, Kyneisha Graham 5, Breionna Gore 4, Alelea McCall 3, Selena McCall 8, Zian Johnson 2.
3-pointers: EC 2 (Cooper 1, Watts 1), GSF 5 (Jackson 2, Johnson 1, Graham 1, A. McCall 1). Team fouls: EC 11, GSF 14. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: EC 5-10 (2-2 Region VI-A), GSF 9-4 (4-0).
(At) Myrtle Beach 80, Marlboro County 33: Kianna Adderton had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Seahawks.
MC
8
8
8
9
—
33
MB
31
13
15
21
—
80
MC: Ashwood 10, Oliver 3, S. Bridges 7, McCormick 6, Larkins 7.
MB: Ajia Kelly 8, Ivy Collins 8, Jalah Horton 5, Nia Sumpter 14, Janel Horton 6, Saquarius Acosta 2, Kianna Adderton 21, Kira Bell 8, Tatyanna Hollins 6, Makayla Morgan 2.
3-pointers: MC 5 (Ashwood 1, Oliver 1, McCormick 2, Larkins 1), Myrtle Beach 2 (Adderton 1, Hollins 1). Team fouls: MC 11, MB 8. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Myrtle Beach 14-2 (3-0 Region VII-4A).
Waccamaw 54, (at) Georgetown 44: The Warriors got past the Bulldogs.
Boys basketball
(At) Myrtle Beach 57, Marlboro County 41: Robert Swanson had 11 points to lead the Seahawks.
MC
7
10
10
14
—
41
MB
11
10
23
13
—
57
MC: J. Dease 11, J. Herndon 4, J. McCloud 2, A. Larin 7, J. Woods 7, T. Quick 3, R. McInis 2, N. Henderson 1, Q. McCullam 9.
MB: Lebrone Woodbury 6, Robert Swanson 11, Demaro Smith 2, JaQuan Chestnut 2, Blake John 3, Emorie Knox 8, Kylis Vereen 5, Oneil McBride 8, Ben Mintz 8, Tamir Brown 4.
3-pointers: MC 6 (Dease 3, Woods 1, Quick 1), MB 3 (Woodbury 2, John 1). Team fouls: MC 15, MB 18. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Myrtle Beach 10-9 (2-1 Region VII-4A).
Waccamaw 36, (at) Georgetown 32: The Warriors outlasted the Bulldogs.
Comments