Conway girls continue roll, down South Florence at buzzer

Conway is on a roll.
But the Lady Tigers’ momentum could have easily been halted Thursday.
Lenaejha Evans made sure Conway came out on top with a last-minute steal and buzzer-beating shot as the Tigers took down South Florence 39-37 to move to 11-4 overall and 5-0 in Region VI-5A.
Evans finished with 10 points, while Aishera Williams scored a team-high 14 and Neci Hemingway chipped in 11.
“Just playing ball,” Conway coach Shamae Hemingway said. “And we’re coming out with wins. That’s all that matters.”
Meanwhile, Morgan Perkins gave the Tigers trouble all night, pacing the Knights with a game-high 25 points in a valiant effort.
The victory came just a night after a big win 60-41 win over Carolina Forest, and an undefeated record in the first half of region play has Conway riding high. The Tigers will hit the hardcourt again for a big road contest against Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We just need to keep it up,” Hemingway said.
CON
14
7
8
10
—
39
SF
10
10
12
5
—
37
Conway: Lenaejha Evans 10, Neci Hemingway 11, Zakera Chadmon 2, Aishera Williams 14, Antanashia Grady 2
South Florence: Jada Dix 5, Aliyah Overton 2, Kyana Willis 2, Kae Yanah Purvis 3, Morgan Perkins 25.
Records: Conway 11-4, 5-0 Region VI-5A; South Florence 5-11, 1-4.
Comments