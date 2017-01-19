Conway girls continue roll, down South Florence at buzzer

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan Pause

1:41 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.20

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:35 South Carolina teacher taking students to inauguration to see 'government at work'

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:29 Lauren Mills of Murphy's on the Ocean in Cherry Grove makes a perfect Margarita | Hot Pour