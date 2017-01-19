Hero25: Georgetown paying tribute to fallen teammate Baynes-Dorsey

Every time the Georgetown boys basketball team takes the floor for a game, the squad is reminded it is playing for much more than itself.
Sure, it is playing for family, pride and community. Yet, the occurrence of certain events in one’s life can cause them to fight for something even further beyond themselves.
Posted in the Bulldogs’ locker room is three names — among them Al “Mr. Bojangles” Ford, an ardent supporter of Georgetown hoops; and Dr. Jean Davis, whose husband Robbie, served as an assistant for the boys basketball team — both of whom lost their lives last July.
While both of those tend to jerk emotions from players and members of the community as a whole, the story behind the third name may have been a tougher pill for the Georgetown community to swallow.
Hoping to free his 13-year-old brother, who was stuck in a rip current last July off of Pawleys Island, Courtney Baynes-Dorsey lost his life in an effort to free him from the tide. He was 16-years-old.
Not a day goes by that the team or Baynes-Dorsey’s family do not think of him, or the contribution made in his brief time here.
“He never got in trouble. He was the true essence of a human, in that he had a natural instinct to help,” said Syrmetrial Anderson, Baynes-Dorsey’s sister. “A teacher gave me a bunch of his school work. I think the worst grade he had was a 69, and that was well out of the norm for him. He made 88, 90 … 98, 100 on his work. He wanted to excel in everything he did.”
That included the basketball court, where Baynes-Dorsey was a cherished member of the Georgetown boys hoops squad. All season, the team has worn T-shirts with the slogan “#Hero25” scripted across them, in addition to leaving a place open for him on the bench, draping his No. 25 jersey over it.
His light is still shining. (Friday) is a manifestation of how bright his light still shines. In every aspect of his life, and even in death he is a special part of them. Courtney meant a lot to the team and it says a whole lot. It is overwhelming to see.
Syrmetrial Anderson, sister of Courtney Baynes-Dorsey
“The kids came up with the slogan and hashtag,” said Georgetown boys basketball coach Mike Ford. “So we decided to get shirts and warmups, and though we have others we can wear, we’re going to have those the whole season.”
While keeping his memory alive is certainly a worthy memorial, the squad has more in mind to pay homage to their lost teammate.
Georgetown basketball teams will pay tribute to Baynes-Dorsey during Friday night’s doubleheader with Waccamaw.
“His light is still shining,” said Anderson. “(Friday) is a manifestation of how bright his light still shines. In every aspect of his life, and even in death he is a special part of them. Courtney meant a lot to the team and it says a whole lot. It is overwhelming to see.”
According to Anderson, the outpouring of prayers and support has really kept the family afloat during the past several months. However, even in their grief, they are already thinking of ways to help others — just as Baynes-Dorsey would have.
“We’re already in the works of starting the #Hero25 scholarship fund,” she said. “Him and my daughter, Desideria — who plays for the Georgetown girls basketball team — are around the same age, and would have both been on the honor roll and seeking scholarships at the same time.
“It is a good way to honor him, as he would be looking into scholarships and college applications had he been alive. But in this way, we can both honor him, and allow another child to benefit as well.”
More importantly, though, she believes the loss of her brother has done something to bring the Georgetown community together.
For me and my family, his loss made us look at life a lot different,” Anderson said. “The community has really pulled together. I’m not from (Georgetown) per se, but the love and support by the community, letting us know they’re behind us … it really means a lot.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments