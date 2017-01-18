Conway makes free throws count down stretch, knocks off rival CF

Something about playing at Carolina Forest tends to bring out the best in Juwan Moody.
Prior to Christmas, the Conway guard’s runner at the buzzer lifted his team to a Panther Classic title over Durham Academy.
On Wednesday, he and the rest of the Tiger boys basketball team returned to the scene of one of its most improbably victories, this time taking on the rival Panthers. As fate would have it, the ball again happened to wind up in Moody’s hands in the game’s final seconds.
And again, he would deliver.
The Conway guard scored each of his team’s final eight points — each from the charity stripe — allowing the Tigers to get past Carolina Forest, 51-44.
“We (shoot free throws) every day at practice, and I just do it before practice so it came easy,” Moody said following the game. “Every year it’s like a big game, so I just feel good … I like the atmosphere and it allows me to come out and play.”
Carolina Forest (7-10, 1-3 Region VI-5A) led only on one occasion in the game, a 3-1 lead in its early stages following a Tariq Timmons’ 3-pointer. Conway would score 11 of the game’s next 12 points, though, quickly opening up an 8-point advantage.
During the run, the Tigers knocked down three shots from deep range. Never one to allow his team to sit on its laurels, Carolina Forest turned to the zone defense in an effort to slow down a Conway attack seemingly operating at optimum levels.
To an extent, it worked as the Tigers cooled from 3-point range, while most passes sent inside to penetrate the zone were met by a sea of Panther hands. But when things did go well for Conway, typically Tonka Hemingway was in the middle of it.
Using his strength and size to overpower Carolina Forest players down low, the freshman forward scored 10 points in the first half.
“I say it a lot … it’s Tonka being Tonka,” said Conway boys basketball coach Michael Hopkins. “As a freshman, he doesn’t know he’s supposed to be playing like a freshman. One thing he will do, though, is keep going after the ball and keep moving forward, much like he does on the football field.”
Moody and Hemingway proved to be the only Tigers in double figures, scoring 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Conway (12-3, 2-2 Region VI-5A) held a comfortable lead for much of the second half, getting to as many as 12 points. In the fourth, however, the Panthers would steadily cut into the lead, feeding forward Tariq Timmons.
Without the services of senior standouts Duane Moss and Damon McDowell, Timmons spearheaded a late charge that pulled the Panthers to within three points at 47-44.
The Panthers senior would finish the game with a game-high 25 points. In the end, it wouldn’t be enough as Moody made the most of his opportunities at the charity stripe.
“We had no offense, no offense,” Brunson said. “We didn’t do a good job in terms of execution, and looked lethargic early. We took some shots against their athletic ability that helped their situation. Conway knocked down some 3-pointers early, got out front. That still being said, I felt we kept it close most of the way.
“We went 9-for-20 from the line, they knocked theirs’ down down the stretch. That’s basically what it came down to.”
NOTE: Both McDowell and Moss are “out indefinitely,” according to Brunson.
A lingering back injury continuing to give him issues, Moss has not taken the floor since late December. He is expected to be evaluated in coming days.
Also without a timetable as to his return is McDowell. Though the Carolina Forest head man declined to delve into the matter, the Panthers hoops standout was arrested last week on a misdemeanor charge.
CON
16
12
7
16
—
51
CF
8
9
8
19
—
44
CON (51): Juwan Moody 17, Darren Stanley 6, Timothy Steele 3, Jimmy Nichols 9, Tonka Hemingway 16.
CF (44): Ismael Garcia 2, Richmond Collier 5, Tariq Timmons 25, Jaylen Johnson 10, Marcus Hemingway 2.
3-pointers: CON 4 (Moody 2, Steele, Nichols), CF 3 (Timmons, Johnson, Collier). Team fouls: CON 17, CF 19. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: Nichols (CON).
Records: CON 12-3, 2-2 Region VI-5A; CF 7-10, 1-3 Region VI-5A.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments