Conway flexes muscle, seizes region lead with big win over Carolina Forest

Written on a dry erase board beside the team’s bench, Conway girls basketball coach Shamae Hemingway had a simple message for her squad ahead of Tuesday’ tilt with No. 9-ranked Carolina Forest.
“Let’s get it Lady Tigers!,” it said, “Our House!”
Apparently, the Tigers got the message loud and clear.
A 16-0 second-quarter spurt helped Conway build a double-digit lead it would not relinquish, allowing it to cruise to a 60-41win over the rival Panthers. With the victory, the Tigers take over sole possession of first place in Region VI-5A.
“You got to want it … you got to want it,” Hemingway said. “At the end of the day, everyone wants to win. But you have to be willing to put in the work to win, and do the little things and be able to execute.”
With boys and girls Region VI-5A basketball contests held on different nights, the region-play undefeated foes located miles from each other had center stage. No one was as eager to seize the moment as Conway guard Lanaejha Evans, whose 12 points in the first half helped it to a 34-20 lead at intermission.
“I focused on mainly the basket, making sure my teammates get the ball, making every play count and making sure I did what I was supposed to do and not make any mistakes,” she said. “We didn’t expect to have as big of a crowd, but I am glad we did.”
She finished 20 points in the game. Also in double figures was MeMe Williams, who had 18 points in a winning effort.
You got to want it … you got to want it. At the end of the day, everyone wants to win. But you have to be willing to put in the work to win, and do the little things and be able to execute.
Conway girls basketball coach Shamae Hemingway
Carolina Forest (11-5, 3-1 Region VI-5A) did make a run early in the second half, however, going on a 7-0 spurt to cut the Tigers’ lead to nine points. That would prove to be as close as it would get, though, with Conway eventually extending its lead to 20 points.
“I told the kids it was important we came out the first five minutes (of the second half) and win that, and try to get back in the game,” said Carolina Forest girls basketball coach Stacy Hughes. “We had a good spurt for about three minutes and about made it a game, but they were tenacious on the boards and we didn’t do a good job of handling their transition offense, clearing the boards, slowing them down.”
Though a rough night overall, standout forward Alexis Tomlin notched another double-double, scoring 22 points and bringing down 10 rebounds. She also had five steals and four blocks.
But for all that her star did well, Hughes’ mind would swiftly move back to the opportunities her team let go to waste.
“Alexis had a good game, as she’s done all season for us,” the Carolina Forest coach said. “But she had some close at the bucket that dribbled in and out, and the rest of the team had plenty that just would not go down.”
With the victory, the Tigers (9-4, 4-0 Region VI-5A) have seven games in a row. According to Hemingway, it is a testament to the growth of her team.
“We have shown growth, we’re coming together as a team,” she said. “That’s just going to help us continue to have success throughout the region.”
CF
14
6
11
10
—
41
CON
19
15
14
12
—
60
CF (41): Gabby Giracello 2, Cheyenne Pyles 4, Ellen Nardella 7, Alexis Tomlin 22, Lauren Hall 3, Nalesha Fraser 3.
CON (60): Lanaejha Evans 20, Neci Hemingway 8, Zakera Chadmon 10, Kishanda Adams 4, MeMe Williams 18.
3-pointers: CF 2 (Nardella, Hall), CON 4 (Evans 2, Williams 2). Team fouls: CF 5, CON 11. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.
Records: CF 11-5 (3-1 Region VI-5A), CON 9-4 (4-0 Region VI-5A)
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments