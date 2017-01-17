Conway girls host Carolina Forest on hardwood

Conway's Zakera Chadmon (15) waits for Carolina Forest's Cheyenne Pyles (3) to fly by before shooting in the game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
Conway’s Zakera Chadmon (15) waits for Carolina Forest’s Cheyenne Pyles to fly by before putting up a shot Tuesday at Conway High School. Conway won 60-41. For coverage, go to myrtlebeachonline.com/sports.
Conway's Meme Williams (4) shoots in the game with Carolina Forest on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
Carolina Forest's Nalesha Fraser (33) saves a ball in the game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
Carolina Forest's Cheyenne Pyles (3) knocks the ball from Conway's Zakera Chadmon (15) in the game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
Carolina Forest's Gabby Giracello (1) and Cheyenne Pyles (3) double up on blocking Conway's Zakera Chadmon (15) in the game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
Carolina Forest's Cheyenne Pyles (3) and Conway's Zakera Chadmon (15) go for the ball in the game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
Conway's Neci Hemingway (20) drives inside in the game with Carolina Forest on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
Conway's Neci Hemingway (20) looks for a shot under the block of Carolina Forest's Alexis Tomlin (13) in the game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
Conway's Kishanda Adams (12)
Conway's Meme Williams (4) shoots in the game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to Carolina Forest's 41.
Carolina Forest's Cheyenne Pyles (3) shoots as Conway's Zakera Chadmon (15) reaches to block in the game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
Carolina Forest's Alexis Tomlin (13) shoots in the game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
Carolina Forest's Cheyenne Pyles (3) looks for help under the basket in the game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
Carolina Forest's Cheyenne Pyles (3) shoots in the game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
Carolina Forest's Cheyenne Pyles (3) and Conway's Zakera Chadmon (15) chase a ball in the game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Conway won 60 to 41.
